Letters to the editor, July 30, 2021

We need to know the plan

Very soon Rapid City will be opening the new Summit Arena at the Monument Civic Center for entertainment and events. The Monument is poised to be a crown jewel of event centers for our entire region. It is very important that the visitor experience for persons attending an event at this new facility be positive and enjoyable. A large component of that experience is the management of pedestrian and vehicle movement and parking. A clear and understandable traffic template for all those attending the events is vital.

The city needs to publish and distribute easy-to-read and understand maps to explain how to access the facility and parking before any event occurs. A positive pedestrian and parking experience will enhance the enjoyment of the facility, and encourage people to return for subsequent events. The opening will be a chance to showcase The Monument to the region and to springboard it into the entertainment plans for many regional residents. Well thought out pedestrian and parking plans will only add to the allure.

Terry Mayes

Is it ignorance?