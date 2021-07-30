Letters to the editor, July 30, 2021
We need to know the plan
Very soon Rapid City will be opening the new Summit Arena at the Monument Civic Center for entertainment and events. The Monument is poised to be a crown jewel of event centers for our entire region. It is very important that the visitor experience for persons attending an event at this new facility be positive and enjoyable. A large component of that experience is the management of pedestrian and vehicle movement and parking. A clear and understandable traffic template for all those attending the events is vital.
The city needs to publish and distribute easy-to-read and understand maps to explain how to access the facility and parking before any event occurs. A positive pedestrian and parking experience will enhance the enjoyment of the facility, and encourage people to return for subsequent events. The opening will be a chance to showcase The Monument to the region and to springboard it into the entertainment plans for many regional residents. Well thought out pedestrian and parking plans will only add to the allure.
Terry Mayes
Is it ignorance?
The National Center for Education Statistics ranked South Dakota 50th in the nation for teacher salaries. The Bureau of Labor Statistics ranked South Dakota nurses salaries 50th in the nation. Governor Kristi Noem tweeted on June 11 that, "South Dakota has the strongest economy in America!"
What is her explanation for why the people who educate our children and take care of our sick are paid the least amount of any state in America? Either Governor Noem is ignorant of the facts or she has another reason for making such a flagrantly incorrect statement.
Rodney Lefholz, Rapid City
Trump not patriotism
It was never about love of our country. It was propaganda you all fell for. The Trump Shop was swarming with people, but the USA Shop is a ghost town.
Adam Harrington, Rapid City