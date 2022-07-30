Letters to the editor, July 30, 2022

Smith gives state a chance to heal

Kristi Noem looks pretty good, riding horseback toward the horizon in her commercials. Her refusal to join Jamie Smith in a South Dakota Public Broadcasting debate is a reminder that she doesn't have time to do her job.

When she calls our trusted journalists "extreme left," let's remember that Noem campaigned against Georgia's U.S. Senators and called them communists.

Noem has been a continual embarrassment. Remember the bounty for raccoon tails, the ridiculous "Meth. We're On It" campaign, her effort to destroy Custer State Park's wildlife loop, and her lawsuit demanding fireworks at Mt. Rushmore at a time of high wildfire danger.

Jamie Smith gives South Dakota a chance to heal after Noem's strident partisanship and division. He won't travel around the country promoting himself at taxpayers' expense. He'll respect the will of the voters on Medicaid expansion, marijuana, and corruption. We need a full-time Governor. Smith will restore common sense and decency to state government.

Jay Davis, Rapid City

Depiction was unfair

A letter to the editor published on July 27 described the Rapid City Journal as having a “mantra of voicing the GOP’s prevailing party line rhetoric” and claimed that it “does not publish any opinion that opposes that of the South Dakota Republican Party and/or Kristi Noem.” I can only speculate that one of two things must be the case: (1) The author does not regularly read the Rapid City Journal and so has made clueless assumptions about its editorial voice, or (2) the author was hoping to goad the paper into publishing their letter by effectively daring the editor not to.

In any case, I feel it’s important to call out the author’s description as unfair. No paper can be everything its readers want it to be. But in a state so dominated by far-right politics, the Rapid City Journal regularly gives attention to issues, people, and perspectives that would otherwise go unreported and unnoticed.

Does the Journal embody the perfect newspaper? Definitely not. But I, for one, am grateful for the difficult (and touchy, it would seem) work of its reporters and editors.

Bryce Tellman, Rapid City

Sick of the nonsense

In 2016, the voters of Pennington county overwhelmingly said no to the $2 per wheel wheel tax and yet somehow, we have been forced into paying it anyway. How did this happen?

Talk about taxation without representation!

And now, the county commissioners want to almost triple It.

No way! We are sick of this nonsense.

Pennington county owes every person who was forced to pay this illegal taxation a full and immediate refund of all wheel taxes paid plus interest.

It is the governments' duty to fulfill the will of the people, not to impose the its' agenda upon us.

Russell Brown, Rapid City