Letters to the editor, July 31, 2020

Kenneth Vogele, Rapid City

The chickens and the eggs

To the editor,

I have been waiting for years for this to pass. Being able to have fresh eggs would be the best. I have had chickens in the past and know they do take work.

Winters they need even more work. But they are awesome pets, eat bugs, and provide food!! If your against, just don’t get any.

Please pass this for those who do want them!

Brenda Rankin, Rapid City

How can this happen?

To the editor,

I've just got a question about the Sturgis Rally. How can eight people on the City Council decide the fate of hundreds of thousands of people that will be attending the Rally in August?

The Coronavirus isn't getting better, its getting much worse. Across the nation big sporting events are being cancelled. Many major league teams have discontinued their season. Major stock cars races are being held with absolutely no one in the stands. Summer festivals even in South Dakota have been cancelled due to the virus.