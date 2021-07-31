Letters to the editor, July 31, 2021
Ambitions, not education
The Journal printed a story on Friday stating that Noem bans federal grants for critical race theory. It is refreshing to know that the Governor is protecting our children from learning about the basic history of the United States. Hitler tried this by having book burnings. It didn’t work. History is there for the reading no matter how hard Republicans try to ignore it.
If Noem really was concerned about education in South Dakota, she would do something about our teacher salaries that are back being the lowest in the Nation. But Noem isn’t concerned about that; it’s not something that would help her political ambitions. Too bad. I thought that she was elected to help South Dakotans, not to go running off with the Trump nuts.
Reed Richards, Spearfish
Fruits of propaganda
Christopher Rufo is a movie director distracting national attention from the incredible restart of Trump’s fight to be president after his hopelessly shambolic coup attempt, and from racial reckoning after George Floyd’s murder.
Rufo became famous arguing poverty is the fault of poor people, not the system, leading to unhappy employees leaking him clumsy, offensive “diversity trainings”, which segued to his learning about CRT, a previously-obscure academic argument that racism is a system problem more than a personality flaw. The Washington Post cites “Rufo… acknowledged … using [CRT] to describe a range of race-related topics … ‘we have successfully frozen their brand… steadily driving up negative perceptions…we will eventually turn it toxic….The goal is to have the public read something crazy in the newspaper and immediately think ‘critical race theory.’ ” In today’s Journal, we see fruits of that propaganda effort. A Rapid business owner sees CRT in a private grant for a jail diversion program, seems a stretch. A state senator cites a student of color finding comfort at the “college diversity center” as urgent cause to get those feelings of family under control, by giving the school board a CRT search and destroy mission. Off target, not helpful.
Peter Hasby, Rapid City
Is it ignorance?
The National Center for Education Statistics ranked South Dakota 50th in the nation for teacher salaries. The Bureau of Labor Statistics ranked South Dakota nurses salaries 50th in the nation. Governor Kristi Noem tweeted on June 11 that, "South Dakota has the strongest economy in America!"
What is her explanation for why the people who educate our children and take care of our sick are paid the least amount of any state in America? Either Governor Noem is ignorant of the facts or she has another reason for making such a flagrantly incorrect statement.
Rodney Lefholz, Rapid City
Trump not patriotism
It was never about love of our country. It was propaganda you all fell for. The Trump Shop was swarming with people, but the USA Shop is a ghost town.
Adam Harrington, Rapid City