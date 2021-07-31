Letters to the editor, July 31, 2021

Ambitions, not education

The Journal printed a story on Friday stating that Noem bans federal grants for critical race theory. It is refreshing to know that the Governor is protecting our children from learning about the basic history of the United States. Hitler tried this by having book burnings. It didn’t work. History is there for the reading no matter how hard Republicans try to ignore it.

If Noem really was concerned about education in South Dakota, she would do something about our teacher salaries that are back being the lowest in the Nation. But Noem isn’t concerned about that; it’s not something that would help her political ambitions. Too bad. I thought that she was elected to help South Dakotans, not to go running off with the Trump nuts.

Reed Richards, Spearfish

Fruits of propaganda

Christopher Rufo is a movie director distracting national attention from the incredible restart of Trump’s fight to be president after his hopelessly shambolic coup attempt, and from racial reckoning after George Floyd’s murder.