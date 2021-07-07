Letters to the editor, July 7, 2021
Don't eliminate truth
Do you have trouble taking the claims about Republicans rigging elections in swing states seriously? If they rigged, why would the Republican-controlled state Senate hire private firms to conduct a forensic audit of 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County Arizona, a swing state Biden carried by a narrow margin?
Why have the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors been fighting subpoenaed hardware so hard? Why did Hillary’s law firm Perkins Coie enter the fray? Why would patriotic Democrats fear a professional audit? Why are the mainstream media trying so hard to hide reports about forensic audit results?
Evaluating a similar claim accusing Republicans of changing the way people can or cannot vote, requires one to recall which party was recently defeated in their attempt to require states to harvest ballots; prevent election officials from checking voter eligibility; make it a crime top prevent anyone from registering to vote; ban all witness signature notarization requirements for absentee ballots; force states to accept ballots up to ten days after election day; expand regulation and government censorship of campaigns and political speech, and ban state voter ID requirements.
Without hard evidence support, speculative and groundless claims obfuscate facts and eliminate truth.
Bill Miller, Rapid City
Program misrepresented
I planned to write about Republicans stoking culture war to win votes, but meanwhile, Tonchi Weaver wrote an opinion piece slamming Rapid schools. She started reasonably, good quote from classic author, citing desires that students are smart, happy and prosperous, like all pieces about education.
Things go sideways accusing Rapid schools of “control by powerful people and favored industries to sort… children to fill slots …planned economy… separation of workforce from intellectual elite… Iron Curtain…” Commies?!
Right here in Rapid City?! Ah… no. The Journal article she cites, contrary to her assertions and insinuations, says nothing about students contracted or committed to anything except a trial of a few elective courses. The program is a response to feedback from graduates. Members of our family who graduated from Rapid schools, and who currently attend them, are not pigeonholed for drone labor.
They became and are becoming intelligent citizens with choices. This, despite poorly-paid teachers navigating vehement contradictory demands, to nurture liberally educated citizens, and also produce job skills, using precise cultural norms per taxpayer demand.
I suspect the number of homeschoolers correlates less with objective quality of our schools, more with demographics, homeschoolers flocking together on the western side of life.
Peter Hasby, Rapid City
We can do this
Getting vaccinated is the most important thing you can do to help protect yourself and loved ones from COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines were made to save lives. They are safe and effective, and they help your body develop immunity to the virus. Additionally, COVID-19 vaccines cannot give you COVID-19 because they do not contain the live virus that causes the illness.
The vaccines prevent nearly 100 percent of hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19, and now, everyone age 12 and older in the United States is eligible to be vaccinated for free, regardless of citizenship status. In fact, over 170 million people in the United States have received at least one dose of the vaccine to date.
To find a vaccination provider near you, go to vaccines.gov, text your ZIP code to 438829 on your mobile device, or call 1-800-232-0233.
If you have been vaccinated, encourage others to do so. Learn about how to talk to your friends and family about getting vaccinated at wecandothis.hhs.gov.
Every person who chooses to get vaccinated brings us all a step closer to moving past the pandemic. Thank you for playing your part. #WeCanDoThis.
Nick Zucconi, Regional Administrator
Health Resources and Services Administration
Denver