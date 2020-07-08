× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Letters to the editor, July 8, 2020

Noem turns her back on us

To the editor,

We have a governor who has chosen President Donald Trump over her own constituents. First, at Trump's uneducated advice, she decided to make us guinea pigs in an ill-fated test of hydroxychloroquine. Then, after weeks of literally daily demands that we follow CDC guidelines against Covid-19, she throws that all out the window when President Trump decides he needs to watch fireworks at Mt. Rushmore. No masks, no social distancing, nothing. Finally, when she is exposed to someone who has tested positive for Covid-19, she and Trump pal around on Air Force One like there's no such thing as a pandemic. No quarantine needed, it turns out!

Governor Noem has continually reminded us "I need you to maintain those [CDC] guidelines for several more weeks in order to stay on course for the plan that we laid out." [April 17 update]. But when Trump says jump, Governor Noem says, "How high?" and turns her back not just on her own statements, but on us.

Jeff Jacobsen, Rapid City

Supporting the Senate

To the editor,