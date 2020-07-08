Letters to the editor, July 8, 2020
Noem turns her back on us
To the editor,
We have a governor who has chosen President Donald Trump over her own constituents. First, at Trump's uneducated advice, she decided to make us guinea pigs in an ill-fated test of hydroxychloroquine. Then, after weeks of literally daily demands that we follow CDC guidelines against Covid-19, she throws that all out the window when President Trump decides he needs to watch fireworks at Mt. Rushmore. No masks, no social distancing, nothing. Finally, when she is exposed to someone who has tested positive for Covid-19, she and Trump pal around on Air Force One like there's no such thing as a pandemic. No quarantine needed, it turns out!
Governor Noem has continually reminded us "I need you to maintain those [CDC] guidelines for several more weeks in order to stay on course for the plan that we laid out." [April 17 update]. But when Trump says jump, Governor Noem says, "How high?" and turns her back not just on her own statements, but on us.
Jeff Jacobsen, Rapid City
Supporting the Senate
To the editor,
The reasoning for each state having two Senators no matter what the population is quite obvious. When forming our Constitution and earlier articles of confederation the smaller populated states, not wanting to be dominated by larger populations, needed a "safeguard" from being dictated to. Great idea. Without it those original 13 colonies would not have ratified anything.
I'm talking mainly about the southern colonies. It kept a balance of power between large population states and small ones. Large populated states controlled the House of Representatives(the power of the purse) and an equal opportunity Senate was formed that had many powers also. Fast forward 80 years, the equal opportunity Senate became unbalanced by new states entering the Union that did not subscribe to "southern thinking" so to speak. We had a horrible war with ourselves because our governmental balance did not hold up. Fast forward another 100 plus years it has become painfully obvious that our Democracy will always suffer political strife as its nature is'nt and never has been "majority rule".
If our Constitutional form of government is viewed as viable today as it was at the beginning, then we will always get what we always got.
Dave Freytag, Rapid City
The Republican Ethos
To the editor,
When your governor advised people who were concerned about Covid-19 to “stay home” from President Donald Trump’s Rushmore rally, did she not realize that, unlike gonorrhea, Covid-19 can be spread by those who are reckless to those who are vulnerable, regardless of how hard the vulnerable try to protect themselves and their neighbors?
Or was it simply her position that people who are at low risk need not concern themselves with the rights and welfare of the old or infirm?
Sadly, under Trump, such unapologetic selfishness has become the ethos of the Republican Party.
Lowell Thomes, Eugene, OR
