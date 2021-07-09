Letters to the editor, July 9, 2021

Memories of the fire

It's hard to believe that it was 50 years ago when a devastating fire burned the Washington building down and smoke damage led to the demolition of the Coolidge Building. I remember having classes at the Cathedral across 5th Street and at the old library at 6th and Kansas City.

Study halls and most assemblies were canceled which gave us more time to sneak to the Recreation Inn; more commonly known as "the hole", and shoot a few games of snooker. Our 50th High School Reunion will be held in September and I would like to put together a small presentation on the fire. I have contacted the School System and the RC Fire Dept. but so far all I have is a few, old grainy photos from the Journal that I downloaded from an internet site.

I was in Julie Eberle's "Creative Writing' class in the lower level of the Washington Building, and remember standing on the side of 7th Street and watching the flames come through the roof just 20 minutes after we left the building. I would appreciate any of your recollections of the fire and especially any photos that may be hidden in a drawer somewhere.

Please contact me at (605) 209-8030 or email to "bob@cms-sd.com"

Bob Brandt, Rapid City