Letters to the editor, July 9, 2021
Memories of the fire
It's hard to believe that it was 50 years ago when a devastating fire burned the Washington building down and smoke damage led to the demolition of the Coolidge Building. I remember having classes at the Cathedral across 5th Street and at the old library at 6th and Kansas City.
Study halls and most assemblies were canceled which gave us more time to sneak to the Recreation Inn; more commonly known as "the hole", and shoot a few games of snooker. Our 50th High School Reunion will be held in September and I would like to put together a small presentation on the fire. I have contacted the School System and the RC Fire Dept. but so far all I have is a few, old grainy photos from the Journal that I downloaded from an internet site.
I was in Julie Eberle's "Creative Writing' class in the lower level of the Washington Building, and remember standing on the side of 7th Street and watching the flames come through the roof just 20 minutes after we left the building. I would appreciate any of your recollections of the fire and especially any photos that may be hidden in a drawer somewhere.
Please contact me at (605) 209-8030 or email to "bob@cms-sd.com"
Bob Brandt, Rapid City
The truth about Democrats
The truth about the Democratic Party isn't pretty. The Democratic Party defended slavery, started The Civil War to keep there slaves, opposed Reconstruction, founded the Ku Klux Klan, imposed segregation, perpetrated lynchings and fought against the Civil Rights Acts of the 1950s and 1960s.
In the 1857 case Dred Scott v. Sandford, the court ruled that slaves aren't citizens; there property. The seven justices who voted in favor of slavery? All Democrats.
The two justices who said no, both Republicans. So now, the Democratic Party prospers on the votes of the very people it has spent much of its history oppressing.
The Socialist Dems are now pushing Critical Race Theory telling whites you were born a racist and your the oppressor and blacks and other minorities are the oppressed which is a lie. Every Communist country have used this tactic. The Socialist Dems opened up the southern border to let illegals in with no vetting. Drugs by the tons are coming, terrorists and every criminal you can imagine are coming in. Our national security is at risk and Socialist Dems don't care.
They keep lying about everything. In 2022 we have to vote these fools out of office.
Rick Lewis, Spearfish