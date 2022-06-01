Letters to the editor, June 1, 2022

Russian money in South Dakota?

The US government is offering a $5 million reward for anyone who exposes hidden Russian oligarch wealth. CBS News recently reported that the US is now the best place for bad actors hide their wealth. South Dakota trust laws create a perfect cover for bad actors to hide their money here. NBC News stated that “it is virtually impossible to discover who has established a South Dakota trust, who benefits from it or whether legal challenges to it have been filed.”

Will the state change their opaque trust laws so we are not one of the baddies potentially hiding Russian Oligarch assets? Probably not, since the legislature takes their marching orders from the Governor's Task Force on Trust Administration Review and Reform. This task force is populated by the very people running the trusts. When the foxes are guarding the hen house, expect to see feathers now and then. Maybe we should change our slogan from “the Sunshine State” to “the Dark Money State.”

Jeff Jacobsen, Rapid City

Take care of yourself

Absolutely, the solution to gun violence is for every American household to have guns, many guns, automatic guns. Better yet, untraceable ‘ghost guns’. We can wall off ‘stand your ground’ states and throw mass (child) murderers over the wall, with their guns, and let everyone fend for themselves.

Ross Rudel, Rapid City

Division is getting worse

It doesn't matter who is in office, we all hate each other and one half will hate the other who is in office and vise versa. At some point we lost respect and common decency, grew up learning to respect the president. Didn't matter their party it's the president of your country, this whole "not my president" or look what " your president did" isn't helpful. .. it just proves that there is so much division and it is only getting worse.

There are so many problems we could be working together to fix but instead let's focus on who gets to marry who or what people get rights or monitoring bank accounts of regular people while billionaires have untold riches and don't pay taxes.

The problem is all of us, who turn a blind eye to those in need, who allow division to win and let the system reprogram you, we could all rise up and demand change, justice , rights , fair tax system, demand the people in all levels of government do their job but instead of complaining to them we fight each other ... The divide and conquer strategy working even better then ever.

Brian James Colson, Rapid City

Banning books

As a 93-year-old former English teacher and the grandmother of a current English teacher I have to ask: Why is it stupid to ban books with references to sex and drugs for young readers but it was acceptable to ban such classics as Mark Twain's TOM SAWYER, or Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, or Margaret Mitchell's GONE WITH THE WIND for their racist references?

Is it acceptable for educators to ban books but not for parents? I don't believe in banning books but I especially don't believe in one segment of society's being permitted to ban books but not another's.

Merrie Miller, Rapid City

Sentinel program needed

“They who do not learn the lessons of history are doomed to repeat it” are familiar words. . As we mourn the loss of 21 students/teachers in Texas, it's obvious that much was done wrong; the killer entered unchallenged and was the sole person with a gun in the school. 10 years after the Sandy Hook/Parkland school massacres, we have not learned.

I learned in the USAf that a determined enemy probes his target for weaknesses and then exploits them. An armed killer will always select a soft target, i.e. a school, and ensure he is the only one armed. The police report from Sandy Hook found the 20 yr old shooter had a strained relationship with his mother, an absentee father, and was obsessed with violence and extremely socially isolated. He killed his mother before murdering 26 students and staff at the school. 5 ½ yrs later was the Parkland FL tragedy. A troubled 18 y.o with a toxic family relationship entered a school and killed 17. Now Texas...

I sincerely hope RCAS will take immediate steps to protect our children and staff, and revive the SD Sentinel Program to ensure history is not repeated here.

Edward Manzano, Rapid City

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0