Letters to the editor, June 10, 2022

Crystal clear reality

The estates of the realm once included the clergy, the nobility, the commoner, and the press. At present, the fourth estate, with its implicit ability to frame political issues and its capacity to explicitly advocate, is the only surviving estate. It has devoured the other three.

Winston Churchill emphasized its importance. “A free press is the unsleeping guardian of every other right that free men prize; it is the most dangerous foe of tyranny. Where free institutions are indigenous to the soil and men have the habit of liberty, the press will continue to be the Fourth Estate, the vigilant guardian of the rights of the ordinary citizen.”

Churchill’s unsleeping “vigilant guardian”” deserted its post long ago.

Debate about important issues is limited to a narrow range of allowable opinion; perspectives challenging the fundamental assumptions of the mainstream discourse are marginalized; and alternative voices are attacked and demonized rather than having their legitimate criticisms substantively addressed. Misinforming the public to engineer approval for government policies has become the driving force behind a corrupt and dangerous media.

Repeated censorship has morphed the consequences of losing what Churchill called a “vigilant guardian” into a crystal clear reality for me personally.

Bill Miller, Rapid City

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0