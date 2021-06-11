Letters to the editor, June 11, 2021

Restore Democracy

What is a democracy? Democracy itself means rule by all the people. Democracy is a system of government, run by the whole population of eligible members of a state typically through elected representatives. The five basic concepts of democracy are: 1. The recognition of the fundamental worth and dignity of "Every Person". 2. Acceptance of the equality of all persons. 3. Faith in majority rule and the insistence upon minority equal rights. 4. Acceptance of the necessity of compromise. 5. Equal access to voting sites.

In the aftermath of the 2020 election, Republican lawmakers have pushed new voting restrictions in most states making it harder to cast votes by Latinos and Blacks and increasing the frequency of voter roll purges. More than 25 restrictive laws have been enacted with more on the horizon. This is immoral and non-democratic. Republicans are also gerrymandering. Gerrymandering is the manipulation of the boundaries of the electoral constituency so as to favor one party or class. Republicans are Gerrymandering all over the country where they are in power. At the heart of this effort former President Trump's baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.