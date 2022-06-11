Letters to the editor, June 11, 2022

Birth Control Is Not a Health Care Issue

In the Friday Journal, two authors argue for abortion from two different perspectives:

1. Ms. Libby Skarin, representing the ACLU, argues that abortion is “essential health care” for women. Ms. Skarin is clearly wrong. In almost no case does the performance of an abortion improve or sustain a woman’s physical health. In fact, it can be reasonably argued that an abortion has a negative impact on at least one other person’s (the fetus’s) health and, in the event of abortion complications, can have a negative impact on the woman’s health and reproductive capability. In almost every case, abortion is simply a decision related to maintenance of the woman’s lifestyle and/or her economic wellbeing.

More apropos to this debate and to government law and policy making, we must discipline ourselves to proper definitions and terminology. Abortion is simply the most savage and uncivilized means of birth control of which we can conceive. I, for one, cannot endorse the concept that a woman’s “right” to such a savage and uncivilized means of birth control takes precedence over the right of a fetus to continue living. Justification might be possible in the rare case that severe health consequences or a woman’s life are at stake. But that’s virtually never the case.

2. Essentially arguing against a founding principal of the constitution, states’ rights, Mr. Douglas Erickson proposes that a reasonable test of one’s Americanism is whether one believes in a “woman’s right and access to health care and an abortion.” Again, we see the juxta positioning of health care and abortion. This is not a reasonable or accurate definition or positioning of abortion. Virtually, the only health care affected by abortion is that of the fetus, and that’s a negative impact.

As a country and society, we must formulate better education, policies, and access to truly civilized and effective and safe means of birth control.

Rodney Michael, MD, Rapid City

