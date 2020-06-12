× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Letters to the editor, June 12, 2020

Everyone is equal

To the editor,

I am a white Irish descendant. When I was 6 years old, in elementary school, I loved recess. I loved playing with all kinds of children on the playground. All races, colors, and special needs children.

My mother was asked to come in for a conference. My teacher said 'Sheri needs to play with her own kind'. Mother replied to her that 'her child wasn't raised that way'.

I was so happy that she had stood up for me. She said "I could play with anyone I wanted'. 'Everyone is equal'. I asked what my teacher was talking about. I didn't understand, I was confused. Who was her kind of people?

I passed these beliefs and lessons onto my young son. Why won't people understand that racism and prejudice start at home. I am so grateful how my parents raised me. Pass this on.

Sherilyn Lane, Rapid City

Please wear masks

To the editor,