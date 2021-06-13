Letters to the editor, June 12, 2021

An election observation

Seeing the RCAS school board election results today I made an observation not discussed in the article regarding election results. Late in the semester RCAS sent out a survey to parents regarding masking requirements. Parents overwhelmingly voted to remove the mask mandate for the remaining weeks of school. I believe almost 70% of parents wanted the mandate ended. Surprisingly 60% of teachers also voted to end the mask mandate. Pochardt and Flynn voted to disregard the parents' wishes and uphold the mask mandate. Thomas voted to end the mandate; reflecting what the parents voted for. Thomas was re-elected. Pochardt and Flynn got voted out of office. It seems that this election could be a lesson in the consequences of voting in opposition to the electorate's wishes; a good thing to note.