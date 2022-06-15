Letters to the editor, June 15, 2022

We will not waver

Amid the turmoil and disasters of the Biden Administration it is easy to see why there is so much enthusiasm for Republican candidates and conservative American ideals. Governor Kristi Noem's leadership serves as a prime example of what results are derived from strong decision-making coupled with solid conservative principles.

While other states "locked down" and cowered in fear Governor Noem encouraged and enabled our towns, schools, and businesses to stay open. She even managed to recruit new business opportunities for South Dakota. She trusted the citizens of South Dakota and stayed true to our motto: "Under God the People Rule". The June 7th Primary displayed overwhelming support for Governor Noem, Senator Thune and Representative Johnson.

When elected in November these three will continue to serve our great state and help keep the Biden Administration in check. Now that the primary is over it's time for The Republican Party State Convention. It will be held in Watertown (23-25) June. Elected party delegates from all corners of South Dakota will meet to renew old friendships and make new ones. Some delegates are old hands while others are new and just learning about real grass roots politics and their role in keeping South Dakota strong and free. The delegates will meet to adopt resolutions, update the Party Platform & By-Laws and (very importantly) nominate Republican candidates for our State Constitutional offices.

These include nominations for Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, Auditor, Treasurer, and Commissioners of School & Public Lands and Public Utilities. This duty performed by the delegates ensures that decisions in State Government are directly influenced by the people, from the grass roots. I highly recommend that you visit the Convention and witness for yourself how citizens can get involved and make a difference. South Dakota Republicans will come away from their convention united and re-dedicated in their unwavering support for South Dakota families, our great Nation and our freedoms.

They will also send Joe Biden a clear message that we will stand true to our conservative principles. We will not waver. The tides are turning in South Dakota and the Nation. There is no better way to witness that tidal surge than the South Dakota State Republican convention.

Hope to see you there!

Linn Hendrickson.

Chairman, Meade County Republicans

Stop the madness

As I watch the news in regard to the shootings at Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York. I am extremely saddened for these acts of violence against life. I say life because I feel there are many South Dakotans who believe in Pro-life. These acts of violence are pro-death and we are allowing these actions to go on. Hundreds of children and adults are being killed right before our eyes. We sanction these deaths because we appear to love guns more then children. This so saddens me to the point of tears and anguish.

Can we as South Dakotans be brave and courageous enough to stand up to this horrible violence? We need to speak up to the NRA and the legislators of South Dakota who maintain a high rating with the NRA.

Please in the name of goodness and love of children let’s stop this madness and speak out and use our voting power. We do not need AR-15 rifles or people purchasing a gun without a permit.

Sr. Myra Remily, Aberdeen

Crystal clear reality

The estates of the realm once included the clergy, the nobility, the commoner, and the press. At present, the fourth estate, with its implicit ability to frame political issues and its capacity to explicitly advocate, is the only surviving estate. It has devoured the other three.

Winston Churchill emphasized its importance. “A free press is the unsleeping guardian of every other right that free men prize; it is the most dangerous foe of tyranny. Where free institutions are indigenous to the soil and men have the habit of liberty, the press will continue to be the Fourth Estate, the vigilant guardian of the rights of the ordinary citizen.”

Churchill’s unsleeping “vigilant guardian”” deserted its post long ago.

Debate about important issues is limited to a narrow range of allowable opinion; perspectives challenging the fundamental assumptions of the mainstream discourse are marginalized; and alternative voices are attacked and demonized rather than having their legitimate criticisms substantively addressed. Misinforming the public to engineer approval for government policies has become the driving force behind a corrupt and dangerous media.

Repeated censorship has morphed the consequences of losing what Churchill called a “vigilant guardian” into a crystal clear reality for me personally.

Bill Miller, Rapid City

Colonoscopies should be free

Michelle Andrews’ recent article, “Her First Colonoscopy Cost Her $0. Her Second Cost $2,185. Why?” raises critical issues with hospital billing codes and educates readers about the “No Surprises Act.” Our concern is that it will also discourage Americans from getting the annual health screenings that could save their lives.

The Prevent Cancer Foundation, the only U.S.-based nonprofit organization solely dedicated to cancer prevention and early detection, has one mission: to save lives across all populations through cancer prevention and early detection. While we welcome any news stories to educate people on advocating for their health by getting routine cancer screenings, we know that since 2020 more than half of all Americans have missed them. Our ongoing Back on the Books campaign encourages people to get their doctor appointments scheduled and make sure they are getting their essential life saving screenings and treatments.

Readers may not scroll through 25 paragraphs to find that the $2,185 bill was due to a coding error and Elizabeth Melville owed nothing for her colonoscopy..

The article also misses the opportunity to educate readers on basic insurance coverage, what they need to ask before scheduling their colonoscopy or that other non-invasive screening options, like Cologuard.

Jody Hoyos, Alexandria, Virginia

