Letters to the editor, June 17, 2020 (copy)

Letters to the editor, June 17, 2020
Ill advised fireworks
To the editor,
The Journal reports that a fire management expert considers the fireworks scheduled for July 3 at Mt. Rushmore ‘unnecessary, potentially devastating and expensive... (and) ill-advised.” What more do we need to know? What could be clearer than that?
I am horrified that our Governor is pushing ahead with this pricey, dangerous spectacle just to please Mr. Trump. She has already demonstrated her contempt for environmental concerns with her predator trapping program and of course the Trump administration is doing all it can to roll back protections for National Parks. Perhaps the stone visage of Theodore Roosevelt, our great conservationist President, will actually explode, when it sees what’s happening in front of it in a few weeks.
When he visits, the current president will be South Dakota's guest, so I hope he is treated politely. But I hope the governor knows her gestures of admiration for him do not sit will with a great many people in her constituency.
Naidine Adams, Rapid City
We need real debates
To the editor,
All high school graduates know what a debate is. They also know that nothing like that happened in the Trump/Hillary "debates". Trump was allowed to interrupt constantly, ignore questions, change subjects and go off on unrelated rants backed by nothing but lies. This kind of conduct, of course, would never be tolerated in any high school or college legitimate debates, so why change the rules when presidential candidates are involved? These too should be conducted by a qualified monitor with the authority to guarantee formal debate procedures are adhered to. This would be fair to all, and therefore unacceptable to Republicans so the 2020 presidential "debates" will be set up to be just another rant for Trump, better suited to one of his rallies. (not many high school grads there to worry about) Biden should refuse to participate. He should, however, offer to meet Trump via formal debate rules. Republicans know they'd be slaughtered in a fair fight so Biden wins a round. Either he doesn't have to involve himself in this fiasco or he forces Republicans to dream up new reasons why they fear truth so much.
Terry Painter, Rapid City
Environmental treatment
To the editor,
The Trump administration has been systematically eliminating protection for wildlife: fish, deer, trees, etc. The latest step is removing a 100-year-old law protecting most wild bird species. Scientists and environmentalists say that billions of wild bird species will disappear. The reward for us will be the hiss from cans of bug spray.
Marian Reed, Rapid City
