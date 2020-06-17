Letters to the editor, June 17, 2020 (copy)

Letters to the editor, June 17, 2020

Ill advised fireworks

I am horrified that our Governor is pushing ahead with this pricey, dangerous spectacle just to please Mr. Trump. She has already demonstrated her contempt for environmental concerns with her predator trapping program and of course the Trump administration is doing all it can to roll back protections for National Parks. Perhaps the stone visage of Theodore Roosevelt, our great conservationist President, will actually explode, when it sees what’s happening in front of it in a few weeks.

We need real debates

All high school graduates know what a debate is. They also know that nothing like that happened in the Trump/Hillary "debates". Trump was allowed to interrupt constantly, ignore questions, change subjects and go off on unrelated rants backed by nothing but lies. This kind of conduct, of course, would never be tolerated in any high school or college legitimate debates, so why change the rules when presidential candidates are involved? These too should be conducted by a qualified monitor with the authority to guarantee formal debate procedures are adhered to. This would be fair to all, and therefore unacceptable to Republicans so the 2020 presidential "debates" will be set up to be just another rant for Trump, better suited to one of his rallies. (not many high school grads there to worry about) Biden should refuse to participate. He should, however, offer to meet Trump via formal debate rules. Republicans know they'd be slaughtered in a fair fight so Biden wins a round. Either he doesn't have to involve himself in this fiasco or he forces Republicans to dream up new reasons why they fear truth so much.