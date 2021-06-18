Letters to the editor, June 18, 2021

All my family and friends, have chosen to be vaccinated and are hence “bullet-proof’’ from Covid19 infection so I feel no further moral obligation to wear a mask nor should I be legally required to wear one anywhere in order to protect those who have chosen not to protect themselves.

Lou Leahy, Spearfish

All racism is destructive

If you use the expression "Black Lives Matter", some folks would consider you politically and socially correct. However, if you use the expression "Blue Lives Matter", or god forbid, "White Lives Matter", you are accused of being a racist by these same folks. In fact, if you disagree with some folk's opinion on anything, they will call you a racist. Some folks have falsely accused others of racism so often the word no longer has any impact.

Every race/nationality of people on planet Earth has some among them who are racists. Racism is taught to young people by these folks. Others adopt racism because a person or persons of a different race commits a vicious crime on them or their family or love ones and other reasons.