Letters to the editor, June 18, 2021
Not a democracy
In the only letter to the editor section of 11 June 2021, a writer went on and on about our “democracy".
This is pure propaganda. The United States is a republic, not a mob-ruled democracy. The Greeks figured this out several centuries ago.
Jim Schmitendorf, Piedmont
Drop all mandates
It is time to drop all mask requirements pertaining to Covid19. Over six months have past since the vaccine for Covid19 has been available, free of charge to anyone who wishes to get one. Those that have chosen not to be vaccinated cite three main reasons:
1. Covid19 is a hoax,
2. Individuals have the right to refuse, and
3: None of the current vaccines are safe.
First, if Covid19 is hoax then there is no reason to protect anyone. Second, those who don’t not want to be vaccinated should not be compelled to do so, and third, no vaccine is totally without risk. Therefore, there is no reason for those of us who are vaccinated to protect anyone from Covid19. Vaccinated people do not need to be protected and those who will not get vaccinated don’t want to be protected.
All my family and friends, have chosen to be vaccinated and are hence “bullet-proof’’ from Covid19 infection so I feel no further moral obligation to wear a mask nor should I be legally required to wear one anywhere in order to protect those who have chosen not to protect themselves.
Lou Leahy, Spearfish
All racism is destructive
If you use the expression "Black Lives Matter", some folks would consider you politically and socially correct. However, if you use the expression "Blue Lives Matter", or god forbid, "White Lives Matter", you are accused of being a racist by these same folks. In fact, if you disagree with some folk's opinion on anything, they will call you a racist. Some folks have falsely accused others of racism so often the word no longer has any impact.
Every race/nationality of people on planet Earth has some among them who are racists. Racism is taught to young people by these folks. Others adopt racism because a person or persons of a different race commits a vicious crime on them or their family or love ones and other reasons.
Racism was invented/created by man, probably shortly after man migrated out of Africa to the Middle East, Asia and Europe and is defined as a belief that a person's race determines their traits and capabilities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race. It should be noted the definition does not name a particular race. Racism is just another destructive emotion held by some of mankind.
David Hall, Box Elder