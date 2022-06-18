Letters to the editor, June 18, 2022

Is this really what we believe?

As residents of South Dakota we should feel ashamed of our Governor who attended a National NRA convention in the very state where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers.

A senseless tragedy where an 18-year-old fired hundreds of rounds with an assault rifle he purchased along with hundreds of rounds of ammo and body armor - all with no background check or no suspicions raised.

Governor Noem's visit is strictly a political move to rub elbows with a twice impeached former president of the United States.

Shame on her! Is this really what the good citizens of South Dakota believe in?

Pete Dunker, Wall

Harsh sentences needed

On Nov. 8, 1922, Adolf Hitler and several hundred of his followers attended a political meeting in Munich, Germany. During the meeting Hitler fired a gun shot into the ceiling and declared the national revolution had begun.

The next morning, they marched on the Bavarian Government center and were met by police who killed 16 of Hitlers followers and arrested many others including Hitler two days later. Hitler was tried for High treason which could result in a death penalty.

However, after a trial, lasting just over a month,

Hitler received a five-year prison sentence, of which he only served only eight months. Had the court not just “slapped his wrist” with a short prison sentence, and subsequent early release, the world might have been spared much of World War II and a majority of its fifty million deaths. I would hope the judges; in sentencing our current treasonous, insurrectionists, who attacked, occupied and looted our nation’s capital are not dealt with as was Hitler, but rather serve long, if not life, sentences.

Such sentences would carry a message to other like-minded insurrectionist that such action are not tolerated or taken lightly in the world’s longest enduring democracy.

Louis Leahy, Spearfish

Enough divisiveness

In this political season moving towards the midterms, I have a refreshing idea: How about candidates running for any public office not spend most or all of their time bashing their opponents? Instead, why not spend most or all of their time talking about the issues as they see them and how they would try to tackle them, thereby showing us their minds and hearts.

They could elevate and inform the national debate by demonstrating their sound intellect and good character rather than how big a bully they are which only distracts us from the existential and less serious problems facing us. Military and civil servants of all political stripes die every day protecting their fellow Americans. Let's honor their sacrifice by asking more of candidates who want to be leaders in our country.

Enough with the divisiveness! We need passionate problem solvers, not bullies, leading our country as well as our state, counties, and cities.

Sandy Schneider-Troy, Rapid City

End one party rule

Tim Goodwin raised almost $50,000—for a primary senate campaign in little ole South Dakota. Tim Goodwin ran against a sitting senator from his party (albeit a believer in conspiracies). Tim Goodwin—a man’s man, a killer of cougars, a veteran—with his warchest and gubnatorial backing—lost.

Why did Tim Goodwin lose? Was he too ambitious? Was it arrogance? Did he slip on his obsequious slobber? Was he too good of a boot-licking lackey? I’m just asking questions here.

Tim Goodwin is a symptom of the problem, corruption of the one-party system. First and foremost, Tim Goodwin and his party maintain the decrepit self-serving status quo. They are funded by and beholden to the rich and powerful. Tim Goodwin and his party work for them, not the rest of us.

Because Tim Goodwin and the other minions vie for the favor of the governor, of mysterious donors, of anyone with an open checkbook, surprisingly or not, there is a schism in the ranks. The grifters are attacking the frauds, one side calling the other, of all things, RINOs—more evidence of their decline.

The obvious message here is to end one-party rule. Vote for the candidate, for the platform, for ideas, and change.

Bret Swanson, Hermosa

Electric Folly

A recent article in the Journal suggested that natural gas cooking will soon be outlawed. This proposal, along with the promotion of converting every fossil fuel powered application to electricity, is filled with folly. I’m sure that the proponents of these proposals firmly believe that all of the electricity necessary to power this change will be generated by wind machines or solar panels.

Well, here is a news flash. Wind and solar cannot be depended upon to generate electricity. The wind does not always blow and the sun does not always shine. Ask the folks in Texas who suffered through significant shortages in 2021. So, how do you get electricity for your electric ranges and electric cars when alternative energy is not available?...from conventional energy which is normally fueled by coal or natural gas or oil. Sure, hydroelectric and geothermal also play a part, but not many are interested in damming up the Yellowstone River just south of Livingston, Montana or installing geothermal plants in Yellowstone National Park.

"Wait" you say! Batteries can be installed to carry us through times when wind and solar are not available. Good luck with that!

Warren Satterlee, Spearfish

Do something

It is not OK...

For Lindsay Graham to tell Capitol Police to use their guns against protesters; For Merrick Garland to refuse to enforce laws that protect the Supreme Court; For the government to print more to spend more; For the president to blame Putin for an energy crisis created after Biden shut down domestic production; For Biden to shift attention away from a constitutional requirement to secure the border to finding numerous ways to facilitate foreign cartel operations; For Biden to enforce a vaccine mandate on private employers despite saying he didn’t think it was exactly constitutional; For the DOJ to subject American citizens to unconstitutional civil liberties violations; (unjustified solitary confinement; being deprived of private attorney consultation; being deprived of adequate medical care; and being exposed to unspeakable sanitary conditions) For Biden to point to the pandemic and guns as the cause of violence and criminality rather than lawless riots and soft on crime policies; For Garland to send out a memo calling on the FBI to treat parents as though they were domestic terrorists....

But mainly it’s not OK..

For feckless Democrat and Republican lawmakers to let these issues slide by unchallenged. Silence is complicity. Do something!

Bill Miller, Rapid City

