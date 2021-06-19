Letters to the editor, June 19, 2021
We're on it
The public relations campaign that proclaimed "Meth. We're On It" was one of the biggest lies of the Noem administration. At a time when South Dakota is plagued by a meth epidemic, our limited treatment resources are woefully inadequate.
Medicaid expansion would greatly improve the mental and physical health of South Dakotans. We could afford more treatment for addicts, as well as preventive health care like mammograms and colonoscopies. Thirty-eight states have taken advantage of Medicaid expansion. We're one of the twelve that choose to leave billions of dollars on the table.
If you have the opportunity to sign a petition for Medicaid expansion, to provide health coverage to working people with no benefits, please make sure you're on it.
Jay Davis, Rapid City
Do your job
The immaturity of our governor is becoming quite annoying. She just can't let go of the fact that she got to ride with her hero, the insurrectionist President Trump last year to DC on a midnite flight on Air Force One. Turned down by the Forest Service, then by a phony lawsuit in order to get her own way to have a fireworks display over our precious Black Hills, she now turns on her 'twitter finger' and complains that Biden gets to enjoy fireworks over the DC Mall (happens every year in DC) but poor her-she can't have them in the Black Hills! Current fire danger is high, getting higher by the day with no relief from moisture in sight and she still trots this old nag of a gripe out of the barn? C'mon Noem, renew your governmental order pertaining to fire danger in Western SD - in other words just do your danged job and quit looking for Trump's attentions!
Jake Kammerer, Silver City
Is that the goal?
Greetings, God bless and thank you for reading. I am new to Rapid and writing out of concern for what I observed of the School Board Meeting June 14, 2021. Jodi Frye asked necessary follow-up questions about the spending by the Board. This was my second meeting; there was one man on the podium, the only one that chose to hide his identity. He was doing a lot of talking. It is my feeling, that Jodie Frye, and each community member that speaks, is a proxy for each precious soul in Rapid; hence the masked Board Chair yelling at Jodie for reasonable questions, was incongruous and disrespectful. Worse, afterwards, there was an absence of common decency or conscience to be observed by the yelling masked-man. It is my opinion his behavior was toxic, starting from insisting on wearing identity concealment in a public meeting as an elected official in South Dakota in June 2021. A masked man in a position of power yelling defensively when the other party is performing her due diligence, is poor behavior on the Board Members' part. Nothing will demoralize a community faster than watching Rapid City tolerate a bully. Is that his goal? I think so.
Andrejka Coklyat, Rapid City