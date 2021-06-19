Letters to the editor, June 19, 2021

Is that the goal?

Greetings, God bless and thank you for reading. I am new to Rapid and writing out of concern for what I observed of the School Board Meeting June 14, 2021. Jodi Frye asked necessary follow-up questions about the spending by the Board. This was my second meeting; there was one man on the podium, the only one that chose to hide his identity. He was doing a lot of talking. It is my feeling, that Jodie Frye, and each community member that speaks, is a proxy for each precious soul in Rapid; hence the masked Board Chair yelling at Jodie for reasonable questions, was incongruous and disrespectful. Worse, afterwards, there was an absence of common decency or conscience to be observed by the yelling masked-man. It is my opinion his behavior was toxic, starting from insisting on wearing identity concealment in a public meeting as an elected official in South Dakota in June 2021. A masked man in a position of power yelling defensively when the other party is performing her due diligence, is poor behavior on the Board Members' part. Nothing will demoralize a community faster than watching Rapid City tolerate a bully. Is that his goal? I think so.