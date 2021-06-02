Letters to the editor, June 2, 2021

With a City Manager, those departments make their recommendations to their boss, the City Manager, then as a team, they work to consolidate one proposal to the City Council. This process would require team work to benefit all aspects of the City. The City Council could then make a decision based upon the merits of a comprehensive use of the funds.

Stop politicizing important issues

I suggest you take a long hard look at your homeowner’s, automobile, and other property insurance premiums. Surely your premiums are increasing. Your insurance company takes notice when claims increase. In my neighborhood, numerous homeowners have made claims for roof and siding damage. In fact, many of the homes in my area have new roofs and siding. There are studies on property insurance that predict climate change will eventually make property insurance unaffordable for the average homeowner. But, this is only the tip of the iceberg (or firestorm) heading toward us. Numerous studies also indicate that millions will be migrating from areas more susceptible to climate change disasters. The recent storms and hurricanes in Central American countries certainly contributed to the current border crisis. Of course, this is a highly politicized issue and many are blaming the current administration, but ask yourself, do you truly believe that the migration issue can be resolved by law enforcement?