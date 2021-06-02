Letters to the editor, June 2, 2021
Wear Orange Weekend
Many Americans are very concerned about the problem of gun violence because of daily loss of life due to incidents of domestic violence, street crime, police shootings, suicide, unintentional shootings by children, and mass murders involving four or more victims.
Approximately 100 South Dakotans each year, die as the result of gun violence, with 80% of these lives taken by gun suicide. These victims are teens, veterans, farmers, neighbors and family members. They lived in our cities, rural areas and reservations and they leave behind grieving families, friends and communities.
June 4-6 is Wear Orange Weekend during which everyone is encouraged to Wear Orange, the color worn by hunters in the woods, as protection. Its message is: “Don’t Shoot”! Wearing orange or placing orange signs around town is sending the message: End Gun Violence. Those who work on gun violence prevention are parents, grandparents, gun owners, students, survivors and law enforcement professionals…everyone who wants to do something to end this uniquely American public health epidemic. They are working to promote gun safety and responsible gun ownership as ways that lives can be saved. Learn more at wearorange.org.
Geniva Burns, Rapid City
Don't whitewash history
I went to school in Rapid City from Kindergarten through 9th grade. One year of higher education was at Yankton College and one at USD. Until I was in my 60s I never heard of the Tulsa Race Massacre. This is a huge gap in my knowledge of United States history. White people bombed a city of black people with airplanes. Hundreds were killed and thousands wounded. Thousands of homes and businesses were burned to the ground. Why was this not mentioned in my education?
Governor Noem wants to stop our educational system from teaching about racial tensions. I am offended that I was not taught our history, and that our governor wants to prevent today's students from learning about racial history.
It is sad to reflect on slavery, lynchings, red-lining, and all the horrible atrocities that happened just because of the color of someone's skin. It is a sad thing to know that this is woven permanently into our nation's history. It is just fact. It should not be hidden nor ignored.
Governor, don't whitewash history. Let our state's students learn the real facts. Let our teachers teach what really happened, both the good and the bad.
Jeff Jacobsen, Rapid City
Taking opportunities she doesn't provide
Governor Noem wants to ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory. Yet her own success as South Dakota’s first female Governor derives from a kindred theory that could be called Critical Gender Theory.
America’s preexisting patriarchal infrastructure hardened after WWII. In politics, for example, there wouldn’t be a female governor elected in her own right until 1975. Today, there are just eight female governors.
This sluggish entry of women into politics parallels women’s slow advances into other aspects of American life, where even minuscule gains require heroic effort. Simone de Beauvoir first published her research on the systemic exclusion of women from male-dominated roles in 1953, followed by Betty Friedan’s work in 1963. The findings of these and other researchers sparked decades of grueling battles for equality. Successes, however small, came through clarity of purpose that only Critical Gender Theory could provide, namely, through the rigorous empirical demonstration of systemic inequality.
Governor Noem owes her powerful position to these egalitarian forebears. Yet she ungratefully snubs them, turning, instead, to the merciless demagoguery of domination and exclusion. The critical theory that benefited her, as a white female, she now forbids to racial minorities. That’s not even systemic racism. It’s overt.
Harold Storsve, Interior
We need a city manager
The method of allocating the City’s surplus $20 million is a perfect example of why we need a City Manager. Each department head has presented their recommendations leaving the City council to micro-manage the final selection. In essence, each City department is competing against each other for the funds.
With a City Manager, those departments make their recommendations to their boss, the City Manager, then as a team, they work to consolidate one proposal to the City Council. This process would require team work to benefit all aspects of the City. The City Council could then make a decision based upon the merits of a comprehensive use of the funds.
This would be a much better use of time for the elected officials and the City staff.
Patrick Wyss, Rapid City
Stop politicizing important issues
I suggest you take a long hard look at your homeowner’s, automobile, and other property insurance premiums. Surely your premiums are increasing. Your insurance company takes notice when claims increase. In my neighborhood, numerous homeowners have made claims for roof and siding damage. In fact, many of the homes in my area have new roofs and siding. There are studies on property insurance that predict climate change will eventually make property insurance unaffordable for the average homeowner. But, this is only the tip of the iceberg (or firestorm) heading toward us. Numerous studies also indicate that millions will be migrating from areas more susceptible to climate change disasters. The recent storms and hurricanes in Central American countries certainly contributed to the current border crisis. Of course, this is a highly politicized issue and many are blaming the current administration, but ask yourself, do you truly believe that the migration issue can be resolved by law enforcement?
Human caused climate change is here, the time to act is now. Suggest you contact your members of Congress and demand action. We need to stop politicizing important issues, and start working toward solutions.
Harold Arns, Box Elder
Time for cooperation
Reading the Rapid City Journal article from May 25 with regards to the US Marshal defying the federal judge caused me great concern. This fragile democracy is in serious danger of failure when law enforcement refuses to follow the direction of our federal judiciary. Having spent 35 years teaching high school students basic civics and the function of US government, there was a lot of emphasis put on the “rule of law.” What US Marshal Dan Mosteller did by thumbing his nose at Judge Charles Kornmann was a flagrant violation of the “rule of law.”
Mr. Mosteller may not like the judge’s request, but once he decides to ignore that request he opens the flood gates for disobedience. The rule of law is severally diminished when men like the US Marshall pick and choose what rules they decide to follow. That attitude is in part what led to the insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6. This is a season of extreme divisiveness and we all need to step back, take the chip off our shoulder and practice the Sesame Street lesson of cooperation.
Sincerely,
Bruce H. Venner, Rapid City