× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Letters to the editor, June 20, 2020

Observations

To the editor,

1) Rapid City can be proud of its police force. During my 50 plus years here (admittedly, always wearing white skin), I have never witnessed lack of professionalism and courtesy - sometimes under very trying conditions. It all starts with tremendous leadership at the top.

2) Any persons flaunting Confederate paraphernalia at recent South Dakota protests automatically brand themselves as racist idiots. (Note: Often stereotyping proves correct.)

3) Am embarrassed to admit that I held similar views about the town of Gettysburg, SD until - thanks ironically to a vitriolic June 13 letter writer - I realized the town was named to commemorate the turning point of the Civil War. Duh! From what I can tell, the flags on the police insignias merely depict the historic combatants, rather than glorifying the CSA.

4) Is it part of the politically correct DNA to see - frequently unjustly so - hatred (and worse) in anyone who disagrees with them? Perhaps this misperception stems from staring in the mirror too often.