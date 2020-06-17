Letters to the editor, June 20, 2020
Observations
To the editor,
1) Rapid City can be proud of its police force. During my 50 plus years here (admittedly, always wearing white skin), I have never witnessed lack of professionalism and courtesy - sometimes under very trying conditions. It all starts with tremendous leadership at the top.
2) Any persons flaunting Confederate paraphernalia at recent South Dakota protests automatically brand themselves as racist idiots. (Note: Often stereotyping proves correct.)
3) Am embarrassed to admit that I held similar views about the town of Gettysburg, SD until - thanks ironically to a vitriolic June 13 letter writer - I realized the town was named to commemorate the turning point of the Civil War. Duh! From what I can tell, the flags on the police insignias merely depict the historic combatants, rather than glorifying the CSA.
4) Is it part of the politically correct DNA to see - frequently unjustly so - hatred (and worse) in anyone who disagrees with them? Perhaps this misperception stems from staring in the mirror too often.
5) Any office pools going with respect to predicting how many years (months) before slaveowners Washington and Jefferson get chiseled off Mt. Rushmore?
Kent Hartman, Rapid City
Cancel the fireworks
To the editor,
Fireworks at Mt. Rushmore is the equivalent of throwing a Molotov cocktail into the Smithsonian. You don’t risk burning a national treasure just to get a photo op. Please protect Rushmore—Cancel the fireworks!
L.A. Borella, MD, Rapid City
What about the water?
To the editor,
The Trump has asked (ordered?) the Supreme Court to allow the Canadian XL pipeline to built across the US. The permit he likes allows the oil companies to avoid responsibility for damage to streams and wetlands.
The man not only doesn't care about the poor and Covid sufferers, he doesn't mind if fish, animals, and people are forced to drink contaminated water.
Marian Reed, Rapid City
