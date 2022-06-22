Letters to the editor, June 22, 2022

All of the above

America needs an all-of-the-above approach to energy independence and South Dakota is helping lead the way.

Clean energy has been fueling South Dakota’s economy for decades, and we are stronger and more independent because of it. South Dakota generates more than four-fifths of its electricity from renewable sources, and we should be striving to increase that percentage every year. We are also leading the world in biofuel production and innovation.

As America continues to invest in clean energy infrastructure, South Dakota can unleash even more of its renewable energy potential. Our state ranks 4th in the nation for wind potential and 14th in the nation for solar potential. Investments in transmission infrastructure and expansion of our nation’s electrical grid will enable South Dakota to be a net exporter of the energy we produce.

These investments will ensure South Dakota maintains its all-of-the-above energy leadership for decades while helping make America energy independent.

Brandon Fizzell, Brookings

Low Voter Turnout

Several years ago an MIT professor made a statement that "American voters are stupid" with regards to the Obamacare rollout. That comment upset a LOT of folks on all sides of the political spectrum, but could he have been right?

A lot of local voters seem to be 'satisfied' with the 32% turnout! Friends have told me 'that's about the average' and I find that to be astoundingly pathetic! Since I live in District 30, I'll just comment on my district.

District 30 candidates made several appearances in their respective counties and most of the events were well-organized and fairly well attended. They gave a lot of their time in presenting their cases and answering questions of their potential constituents.

With the time, effort and money they put into their races...along with the time commitment they were ready to give as our elected officials in their different capacities, they deserved an hour of each voter's time to cast their votes.

The 68% of South Dakotans who did not bother to get off their lazy butts and down to their polling place to perform their CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT have insulted the millions of our men and women who have worn a uniform of our Armed Services and defended your rights to do so. They also dishonor the memory of those Fallen Warriors at Arlington, Black Hills, Sioux Falls, Hot Springs and 26 American military cemeteries on foreign soil at Normandy, Belleau Wood, Bastogne the Philippines and other nations.

Some Greek or Roman philosopher has been quoted as saying something to the effect of, "Men who are not involved in government deserve the government they get."

Ken Delfino, Keystone

Where is the dismay?

Our GOP Attorney General Ravnsborg, under impeachment trial today, last week on June 14 co-signed a letter from Tennessee AG to Pres. Biden re; Biden's support of school lunches for 'trans' students or sexual identity issues. The Supreme Court has ruled states can't discriminate in this area or suffer loss of SNAP and other funding for schools.

The immense disregard of laws by this republican Attorney General over the years- (how he with absolutely no experience got elected over an experienced, professional super-qualified Democratic opponent 4 years ago boggle the mind), is amazing .

Voting someone into office because of party affiliation only is a waste, as this man proves.

South Dakota and Pennington County Republicans, where is your dismay or angst at how your party is stacking up?

Jake Kammerer, Silver City

Previous letter gets it wrong

A letter trying to compare abortion with guns claimed “a high proportion” of recent US abortions were of viable fetuses, in a sentence mentioning CDC. Untrue. Per the CDC website, in 2019 “92.7% of abortions were performed at 13 weeks gestation or less”... “less than 1% were performed at 21 weeks gestation or later.” NIH cites survival rate at 23 weeks about 10% assuming months in ICU. Between implantation failure and miscarriage of established pregnancies, natural loss occurs about as frequently as successful pregnancies, much more frequently than intended abortion. The cited letter calls abortion murder. To some people that’s obvious. To others, it’s obvious that an early developing life hasn’t yet rights outweighing the right of a grown woman to control her own body. For them, abortion bans are obviously control of individual women by the state. Among countless wonders of human development, it’s astounding there’s no single point between unfertilized egg in the fallopian tube and the natural delivery of a healthy baby, where a new person is obviously absent before, present after. Roe v Wade attempted compromise where one wasn’t really obvious at all. If overturned, the burden of creating that compromise drops back on our nation.

Peter Hasby, Rapid City

Puppy mills

I wanted to educate my fellow neighbors about puppy mills. Puppy mills are breeding facilities that often house hundreds of adult breeding dogs who live their entire lives on hard, wire kennels without healthy food or clean water and very limited – if any – vet care. These dogs exist to create puppies, but never get their own families and live their lives without toys, treats or dog beds. Puppy mills often sell their puppies in pet stores, through newspaper ads or through “click and ship” websites. Our state, alone, has 50 puppy mills right now.

As a society, it is up to us to put an end to this cruelty. You can avoid puppy mills by not purchasing puppies in pet stores, or by meeting the parents of your new puppy before you buy. The best way to avoid supporting this industry though is by adopting your best friend from a rescue or shelter. For more information on puppy mills, please visit bailingoutbenji.com and help us create a more humane world for companion animals.

Gelynn Passmore, Rapid City

