Letters to the editor, June 23, 2021

How far is too far?

During the last administration, we got picked off base on the world stage for leading off way too far. I'm afraid that we had our opponents coaching in our own dugout (we still do). Until we become a team again, we won't be scoring runs or having victories that will actually make the U.S. great again. It is certainly time for the Q-crap to retreat to where it belongs, the fringe realm of "possible explanation" not "actual usable facts". Our inner differences are not so much that we can't get past them. Politics will always have its "opinions" but opinions or "alternative facts" alone can not make us free. Without unity, we are sitting ducks on the world's pond.