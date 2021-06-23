Letters to the editor, June 23, 2021
CRT just a right-wing tactic
Critical race theory, created by academics 50 years ago, gets more attention as patience with residual racial injustice wears thinner. It’s an expansive idea, of course not fully grown into public life over centuries, like, say, the idea of democracy. Both mean different things to different people. New England town meeting democracy tried government limited to explicit agreements by majority vote. Our democratic republic could be described as a hope for ballot candidates who aren’t nuts.
Likewise, proponents of CRT aren’t all the same, though if one looked hard enough, one could probably find the scary activist a writer here described 6/4, who believes all people of color are victims of whites all the time, regardless of whites’ intentions or conscious beliefs. Less radical views include the idea that white supremacy was not a “bug” in the original American system, but an intentional feature, with consequences even now when almost everybody agrees racism is wrong. Regardless, there is no bus caravan of professors, lawyers and rioters cresting the horizon to impose CRT on our fair city. Empowering the scary activist, as if s/he threatens anything beyond some college liberal arts department, is just a right-wing tactic to scare local voters.
Peter Hasby, Rapid City
The Bible is the answer
Divide and conquer is a technique of dividing your opposition in any conflict or war so that you encounter less resistance in accomplishing your purpose. This technique has been used probably since the first war or conflict in history. The first recorded example in history might be credited to Roman emperor Julius Caesar over 2,000 yrs. Ago.
We are currently viewing an example being played out in a political venue. The black race and the white race are being played against each other for political purposes. The purpose is to bring down our democratic republic and to establish an all powerful central government that rules at its own discretion. Politicians and the news media make a very effective team to this end. They have used something as inconsequential as skin color to divide our country. Their premise is very week when you consider that we are all family. We are all brothers and sisters because we share the same Father. We are creations of one God. When we view ourselves in that light, the issue of skin color fades into the background.
I personally refuse to be a pawn in this game of separation. Jesus Christ commanded us to “love one another”. “God’s love never fails.” His love is the only answer to racial prejudice. Congress has enacted more than thirty thousand statutes since 1789 and they have failed to bring about any semblance of racial reconciliation. The only answer is at our fingertips in the Bible, but we have chosen to do it our way.
Thomas Udager, Rapid City
How far is too far?
During the last administration, we got picked off base on the world stage for leading off way too far. I'm afraid that we had our opponents coaching in our own dugout (we still do). Until we become a team again, we won't be scoring runs or having victories that will actually make the U.S. great again. It is certainly time for the Q-crap to retreat to where it belongs, the fringe realm of "possible explanation" not "actual usable facts". Our inner differences are not so much that we can't get past them. Politics will always have its "opinions" but opinions or "alternative facts" alone can not make us free. Without unity, we are sitting ducks on the world's pond.
The abortion issue is the only one that truly holds a legitimate sway on our political stage and it is used as a shield to obfuscate a number of anti democratic issues. Be that as it may, it is an issue that we have been able to politically navigate successfully for most of our lives. If we don't purge ourselves of the divisive political trap that has taken hold of the conservative party, achieving unity is just a doubtful aspiration. I'm not asking for a conservative change of heart, but it's "rational use" in democracy must be adhered to.
Dave Freytag, Rapid City