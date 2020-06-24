Letters to the editor, June 24, 2020
Above and beyond
To the editor,
In present times when everyone is slamming law enforcement and saying we don’t need any I would like to thank the Deputy Sheriff who stopped and gave us roadside assistance on Thursday. He could not have been any kinder or done anymore to help us and get us back on the road to our wedding. He went above and beyond to assist us. Thank you Deputy Glenn Miller. Your department should be very thankful they have great people like you on their staff. We appreciate all you did for us.
Marjorie Stoebner, Tyndall, SD
Halt the rally
To the editor,
I am the grandson of a 94-year-old Sturgis resident who happens to be a WWII veteran. I am writing to express my horror at the Sturgis City Council’s decision to hold the motorcycle rally despite Covid-19. No matter how many health guidelines the Council endorses, there is no safe way to hold an event where hundreds of thousands of people from all over the country gather indoors and outdoors for weeks in a small town. The Council’s decision has been made based on short-term gain, and the citizens of Sturgis, many of whom are elderly, will bear the painful consequences once the vendors and REO Speedwagon have left.
Allowing the rally to go on is irresponsible and will affect the region far beyond Sturgis. Residents of the Black Hills and Rapid City, at minimum, will be at a greater risk for Covid, not only during the rally, but in the weeks leading up to it and in the aftermath of this huge viral injection to the state’s western half. I call on all concerned citizens of South Dakota to petition the Sturgis Mayor, Mark Carstensen, and Governor Noem to halt the rally for the sake of the entire state’s health.
Matthew Valades, Greensboro, NC
Trump destroying the environment
To the editor,
A New York Times analysis found more than 60 environmental protections had been dismantled by the Trump administration. The Trump administration announced the repeal of a major Obama-era Clean Water Regulation that had placed limits on polluting chemicals that could be used near streams, wetlands, and other bodies of water.
These eliminations of regulations have focused heavily on limiting restrictions on fossil fuel production, undoing fossil fuel pollution, including coal power plants that emit large amounts of poisonous mercury, automobile tailpipes, and methane emissions. [Methane is 30 times more powerful than CO2 as a greenhouse gas.] He also rolled back regulations on chemical hazards like pesticides. The pesticide Chopyrfos, can harm fetuses and children and lower their IQs, and it can cause serious neurological lifelong disorders including memory problems.
Polluters will no longer need a permit to discharge harmful substances into most streams and wetlands. They have driven a stake through the heart of Federal Environmental Water Protection.
The climate crisis [or emergency] we face is systemic. The stupidest thing Trump did was pull out of the Paris Climate Accords. If you don't 'believe' in climate change, then you are ignorant of the situation. Google it for a few hours!
Metakuye Oyiasin (All my relatives)
Robert Ackerman, Rapid City
