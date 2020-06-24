Letters to the editor, June 24, 2020

Above and beyond

In present times when everyone is slamming law enforcement and saying we don’t need any I would like to thank the Deputy Sheriff who stopped and gave us roadside assistance on Thursday. He could not have been any kinder or done anymore to help us and get us back on the road to our wedding. He went above and beyond to assist us. Thank you Deputy Glenn Miller. Your department should be very thankful they have great people like you on their staff. We appreciate all you did for us.