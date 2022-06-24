Letters to the editor, June 24, 2022

Conservatism

Both Reagan and Trump were media personalities, but appealed to different groups of followers. Since the days of "St. Ronnie", political conservatism has taken a substantial pivot as it caters more and more to the whims of the rich and powerful (certainly, more than the Dems agenda). Perhaps the difference is Fox News but I gotta think that rational Republicans only put up with it because the anti Democrat agenda of Fox News gives them a safe port in the political storm. It matters little to them that truths are stretched and fear is expounded because it is directed at their political opponents. When such practices become acceptable, repercussions are bound to occur. Our whole political atmosphere has become so extreme that very little common ground can be found and thus no valuable governance can be set up that helps the average Joe. This makes our country extremely weak. The fact that our leadership is becoming unpopular to both sides of the political spectrum puts us in danger of losing our Democracy. If it's worth having, then let's not let other agendas take it from us.

Dave Freytag, Rapid City

Time for Article V

Secure Retirement or Life: A Global Index reports 40% of U.S. workers believe it will take a “miracle” to retire securely. Working longer is significant to: Gen X 66%; Gen Y 61%; Boomers 51%.

Inflation is central given supply chain disruptions, shortages, food production fires, diesel-fertilizer-farmer/trucker rising cost-of-operation, Russian and Chinese ‘saber rattling”. We are at 8% by government assessment; in reality 17%. Greece, Japan, and U.S. lead “nations in debt” list at 150%+ of GDP-to-debt ratio.

Government mismanagement and attitudes come from long-time incumbents who created the debt and inflation but won’t solve either.

“Government-think” only promotes (a) raise taxes; (b) raise retirement age; (c) reduce benefits. The one option not offered is replace elected you have been choosing with individuals who will solve the problem. Informed citizens are the other part.

Real solutions start with citizen know the problems source. Start with “there is no free lunch”; the “gifts” government offers are not gifts at all, but a burden. Government is morphing into power to non-government bureaus and individuals uninterested in the “public good”. An Article V Convention is the only nexus that can resolve Government’s warped structure allowing the “power-mad” to reign over us.

Gary Smith, Box Elder

Guns IQ

Every gun owner could voluntarily complete a registration of their gun(s) in Rapid City, if city government, the mayor, the governor would support and encourage it. People have tine to shop, protest, go out for lunch, vacation, go to the movies, and vote. People with guns...kill. Some plan to do so and others lose control.

The Governor promotes little to no control or responsibility by gun owners. Posing with a gun encourages its use rather than control. The U.S. government officials chit chat about solving the gun problem. Rhetoric is not a solution. I realize I may be wasting my time writing this.

Why? Because progress with this horrific problem requires effort. Priorities in Rapid City are beautification, tourism, business, the arena, and what a great job everyone is doing. If you are a gun owner, volunteer to register your gun(s). If you are reluctant to register your gun...it's obvious you are part of the problem. The gun is not the problem...it's a gun in the hands of an irresponsible person. If you belong to the "Club" and think guns are wonderful...think think think about someone being killed.

Allen McPherson, Rapid City

