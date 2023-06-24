Letters to the editor, June 24, 2023

The real blame

With all the news about extreme heat and wildfires raging everywhere, I’m really worried. I feel for people who lose their lives and livelihoods to extreme weather. Seeing headlines in news outlets covering these climate disasters makes me realize that most stories show no connection between them and the main cause: fossil fuels. It’s dangerous because many people continue to refuse to acknowledge that longer, hotter, and deadlier summers are caused and perpetuated by the fossil fuel industry. But the science is clear – the longer we allow fossil fuel companies to extract and burn, the worse the impacts of the climate crisis will be. The fossil fuel companies continue to ignore these alerts and undermine our chances for a safer future. This is what’s causing the climate crisis — and yet they keep burning and profiting, with zero accountability. Climate impacts, like the recent wildfires, disproportionately affect people and communities who are already marginalized. People who did the least to cause the climate crisis suffer the worst from its impacts, while oil companies continue to hit record profits. It's not a "crisis" that just happens to us — it's a crime, and the fossil fuel industry is to blame.

Richard Bell, Rapid City

The decline of decency

"Nightmare America" The Decline of Decency in the world. Webster cannot keep up with the change of words that defy a definition. Many people now have an alien appearance. Inclusive has taken on meaning. Men, women, boys and girls was the norm. A drug was prescribed by a Doctor. Now all kinds of drugs have become the norm for enjoyment. Going to work, getting paid, and being self-sufficient in the past has been a way of life. Crime pays now because it occurs from the top down. Panhandlers and the Homeless are in most cities and includes Rapid City. This happens, because nobody wants to step up and do the job. Do-Gooders handicap the homeless giving them whatever they want. "NO" is in the Webster Dictionary. Think...Contributors to elect politicians benefit such as banks, architects, contractors for the $600 million dollars prisons for men and women. Who are the real criminals? When you vote..."Think".

Allen McPherson, Rapid City

Reducing hurdles to clean energy

I was pleased to see Black Hills Energy recently announce plans to build a new 1,100 acre solar project in Meade County. Solar power is an important part of South Dakota’s “all-of-the-above” energy approach that will reduce energy prices, create jobs and increase energy independence – without sacrificing America’s commitment to environmental sustainability. Senator Thune has been a champion of this approach for South Dakota and has helped raise our energy profile nationally.

Building clean energy infrastructure provides significant economic, national security, climate and quality-of-life benefits. These benefits are not realized, however, until the infrastructure is built. Unfortunately, the permitting of clean energy projects has become burdensome and inefficient, with environmental reviews alone taking many years to complete. Current permitting burdens increase costs, decrease overall investment, delay the economic and environmental benefits of cleaner infrastructure, and decrease energy affordability and reliability.

Our nation has and will continue to maintain high environmental standards. However, we should support making infrastructure and energy project approvals more efficient. With Senator Thune’s leadership, Congress should pass reform to create an efficient permitting system that ensures meaningful engagement with local communities and allows infrastructure to be built more quickly.

Jay Foss, Custer

Above the law

We like to say no one is above the law. The Department of Justice disagrees. Challenged by Watergate, DOJ decided separation of powers requires Congressional impeachment and removal of criminal presidents first, then prosecution. Trump enacting his famous “shoot a guy on 5th Avenue” fantasy probably would have changed that precedent. Per Mueller, Trump openly, criminally obstructing the Russia investigation didn’t. When sitting presidents are criminals, the only clear remedy is House impeachment, then Senate conviction. We’ve proven if a president’s party holds at least 1/3 of the Senate, and those senators care more about party and career than country, the president actually is above the law, checked only by potential refusal of officials to obey orders outrageous, unconscionable or else illegal for anyone except the president himself, regardless of accusers falsely twisting support for rule of law into “deep state” conspiracy. Whether outrage is sincere or feigned, it’s ridiculous to nurse it over potential political consequences of prosecuting Trump. Demanding former presidents be immune from negative consequences of legitimate prosecution, whether or not opponents currently hold office, reinforces the case presidents are above the law, free to do whatever Congress, public servants and ultimately the people don’t successfully resist.

Peter Hasby, Rapid City