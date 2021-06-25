Letters to the editor, June 25, 2021
Set a good example
After reading the June 15 article in this paper regarding a $50,000 contract to hire an out-of-state consultant to “support the (Rapid City Area School) Board in their implementation of a coherent policy and governance model,” one wonders why the big rush to spend the money? Why not bring the new Board members into the conversation first?
Another question: don’t we have local people with expertise such as former Board members who may be willing to share their input for free? Many of us in this community have served on various boards and have successfully adjusted our governance with the help of those who have been involved longer than we have.
Students are already stressed in this hyper-partisan environment. Can we set a good example for our kids? Can we avoid turning their welfare into a political football?
Gena Parkhurst, Rapid City
Reason to celebrate July 4
As Fourth of July nears, patriotic Americans have a special reason to celebrate. After 4 years of lies, corruption, incompetence and treason, we now have a decent intelligent president in the White House who is doing everything he can to save our democracy and do what is right for the American people.
However there are evil forces at work dedicated to seeing that our current status as a once again world respected country and defender of truth and justice is short lived.
Continued support of the parties responsible for this travesty will guarantee their success. I know that most South Dakotans will gladly support this effort.
Terry Painter, Rapid City
Here we go again
Once again the Republicans are making an effort to stop the Referendum process where the people have the right to rewrite laws that our government refuses to look at and vote on. They are calling this the “the Taxpayers Protection amendment” which is a joke and has nothing to do with protecting taxpayers and everything to do with taking peoples right to vote away.. The Republicans that control this state want to eventually get rid of the Referendum all together by slowly gutting it and bleeding it to death. They did this in 2018 which ended up taking away the peoples decision for adults to have marijuana. This effort to take away over 100 years of democracy is blatant attack on our way of life and our freedoms to choose our laws.
Brent Cox, Sturgis
Is it just another day?
Will July 4, 2021 become, "just another day" in the lives of patriotic Americans who fought and died to keep American values in place. Will South Dakota's Mount Rushmore be void of a fireworks display this year, and probably every year hereafter.
Trump attended the July 4, 2020 display of patriotism, and that is probably why Biden wants to end this practice. Maybe he can hold a fireworks display on Juneteenth instead. I would make a paycheck bet with Biden if he could identify the four figures at Mount Rushmore, without the use of his teleprompter or cheat sheets that he carries in his breast pocket. "Come On Man", are you up for a challenge, or are you still taking your afternoon nap.
Peter Fabiani, Helena, Mont.