Letters to the editor, June 25, 2022

Keep working

Roe v Wade as not overturned. It was sent back to the states for a state by state decision, which is constitutional.

Roe v Wade at the federal level was unconstitutional. Burning things down will not convince anyone. Shouting obscenities will not work either. You have to convince other people that this is not killing another human.

If you are pro-choice, and you say you have an open mind, please read the senate testimony by Dr. Tony Levatino regarding his participation in several hundred second trimester abortions. You may have to search for this as it is censored.

Review that testimony and if you still support abortion, then we will agree to disagree, and continue to lobby our leaders accordingly.

Jeff Clark, Rapid City

Impending environmental hazard

In 2019 Rapid City experienced an abundant amount of rainfall much that Green Valley had floating septic tanks and raw sewage flowing into Rapid Creek. Green Valley Sanitary District has been trying to obtain loans and grants for a sewer line since the Original plan was to connect to Rapid City sewer line as it goes thru Green Valley.

A year of broken promises, written and verbal, Rapid City backed out. Green Valley decided to go on its own. Estimates proved to be expansive and expensive. Green Valley applied to DANR and Rural Development. DANR came through but contingent on Rural Development. Rural Development came up with more stipulations than a dog has fleas sending everything back due to periods, commas, and grammar.

Another year delay due to Rural Development. COVID-19, the supply chain, and inflation increased the price drastically. The only options left is to pray for no rain or wait until sewage flows into Rapid Creek and let EPA worry about it. Sorry to all tried to protect the environment.

Truman Backus, Rapid City

A high number versus a high Proportion

Dr. Peter Hasby reasonably refutes my use of the words “high proportion” in reference to the number of viable pregnancies that are electively terminated as a matter of lifestyle or economics. One percent is certainly not a “high proportion.” But using 1% still results in a high number, as seen below.

Firstly, despite Dr. Hasby’s assertion, I have not used the word “murder” in any of my letters. I can’t find the word in a word search. The use of the word injects unnecessary emotion. We don’t need any more of that in this discussion.

Using statistics presented by Dr. Hasby, I might more wisely have said that there were “up to 66,000 viable pregnancies terminated” (1% of 6.6M abortions) between 2006 and 2017, yielding up to 6,600 (10% of 66,000) children who would be alive today, between the ages of 5 and 16. Whether up to 6,600 children terminated because of lifestyle or economic decision-making is a “high proportion” is for every individual to decide. However, the fact is that the number of viable fetuses terminated by abortion is up to 4-times larger than the number of people killed in mass shootings in the same period and about which we are also distressed.

As Dr. Hasby notes, a woman’s body is her responsibility. Effective birth control is part of the responsibility equation if non-reproductive sexual activity is the goal. Inexpensive, convenient, and effective methods are widely available for either partner. Abortion as birth control is the extreme, and it’s neither cheap, easy, nor as safe as the alternatives. Abortion, as a method of birth control, generally has nothing to do with a woman’s health care. As a “right,” it’s nowhere to be found in the constitution.

I present this information not as opinion but as a fact-based perspective. Policy-making and law-making are best if they are founded firmly in reality as it is and not in reality as we wish it to be.

Rodney Michael, MD, Rapid City

Supreme Court, do your job

I believe that ensoulment begins with the first breath and ensoulment makes a person. Genesis 2:7 is quite clear: “And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul.” The gift of breath is given to humans at birth, or at any point of viability when the fetus can breathe independent of the mother. This belief is consistent with our ancient Judeo-Christian heritage and with contemporary science. It’s as legally valid as the beliefs of a minority of Christians who say, without a basis in the Bible or science, that life begins with the first heartbeat.

If one believes that a living soul is enlivened at the first breath, then, up to that point, the embryo, a pea-size group of cells with an electrical pulse and no developed organs, is just a cellular aspect of the mother’s body. At this point, as equally as any American, she has a right to control her own body.

Multiple religious beliefs are protected equally by American law. I demand equal protection for my beliefs from infringement by other beliefs. Supreme Court, do your job!

Sylvia Lambert, Interior, SD

Energy issues

Biden needs a cheat sheet to tell him what to do and where to go. Lets take a look at the cheat sheet. 1. Your enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants. 2. You take your seat. 3. Press enters. 4. You give brief comment. 5. Press departs. 6. You ask Liz Shuler President of AFL-CIO a question. 7. You thank participants. 8. You depart. Biden is a total incompetent and should not be President. Everyone in his administration are total incompetents. There bad policies have given us "Inflation" high gas prices food prices and all commodities are super high. One thing that would get us out of this Socialist mess would be to take all the restrictions off our energy companies to drill for oil and gas. We are the envy of the world with our drilling technology. We were energy independent under President Trump exporting oil and gas. No country can out produce us. Socialist Biden begs Russia, Iran, Saudi's and Venezuela to sell us oil.

Rick Lewis, Spearfish

