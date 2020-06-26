Letters to the editor, June 26, 2020

Seemingly seamy

The seamy side of life is not what it seemed to be. For me, I always thought the "seamy " side of life was connected to people who were disadvantaged or had little hope of acquiring the so called "American Dream" of economic and social success. Boy was I blind, in actuality, the "red letter" Christian term for these folks is "the meek who inherit the earth". With all the changes that are on our horizon, thanks to people who will not accept the false narrative of class distinction, we may be on the verge of seeing an actual era of peace that is good for all not just those of affluence. So the well-to-do who feel that they lose when others gain(a zero-sum game) can go on listening to their hero, Nero who gives them what they believe are the alternative facts of life.