Letters to the editor, June 26, 2020
Perceived or actual?
To the editor,
In the last two weeks, as we mourned the death of Floyd George, we have been beset with the chant: “Black Lives Matter.” The abbreviation, BLM, has been painted on city streets in large letters, spray-painted on our buildings, and written on placards carried by peaceful protesters and violent rioters. It has even been blamed for the formation of a new country, i.e., CHOP in downtown Seattle.
As a physician, I have always believed in my Hippocratic Oath which implied “All Lives Matter,” regardless of age, skin color, or ethnicity (Black, Native American, Latino, Asian, Caucasian or any mixture thereof). However, when I dared to respond to the letters BLM on Facebook with “All Lives Matter,” I was severely chastised by my PhD niece for my statement. This response suddenly catapulted me back in time to an experience which I had had years ago…
After finishing my first two years of Medical School, I took three years out to do research for my PhD before finishing my last two years of Medical School. During that time, I grew a full beard. When I returned to Medical School, I decided that I had “grown attached” to my full beard and decided not to shave it off. As I went about my life in conservative Rochester, NY, circa 1969 – 1971, I became increasingly concerned that other people were treating me differently than clean – shaven men. Was I really being treated differently? Probably in a few cases “yes,” but probably in most cases “no.” It was my perception of prejudice, not actual prejudice!
Roads painted with “BLM,” protesters carrying signs “Black Lives Matter,” and defacement of buildings and statues with spray – painted “BLM” will not achieve the goal of eliminating perceived or actual predjudice. I strongly believe that only actual successes by individuals over years of daily living in programs such as intact families, strong educational systems, and public life will convince each person that “Their Life Matters.”
K. Alan Kelts, MD, PhD, Rapid City
Make it bipartisan
To the editor...
As we anticipate the visit of Donald Trump to Mt. Rushmore on July 3, all Americans should focus on some of the reasons the four faces carved into the mountain were chosen to become the Shrine of Democracy.
George Washington successfully led the colonies through the Revolutionary War, became the country's first president, but refused appointment to a third term, believing the country needed a democratically elected leader, not a king. Thomas Jefferson helped author the Declaration of Independence, greatly expanded the country with the Louisiana Purchase and was a noted scholar. Abraham Lincoln addressed the evils of slavery and essentially gave his life to keep the country united during the Civil War. Teddy Roosevelt was a member of the armed forces, broke the monopolies of large corporations to benefit the working class and created the first national parks and monuments for the enjoyment of all Americans. Each president had his faults, but their accomplishments more than made up for them.
It is my sincere hope that the spirit of bipartisanship and national unity will be the focus of the president's visit to Mt. Rushmore. Anything less will make a mockery of the Shrine of Democracy.
Bruce Oberlander, Deadwood
Seemingly seamy
To the editor,
The seamy side of life is not what it seemed to be. For me, I always thought the "seamy " side of life was connected to people who were disadvantaged or had little hope of acquiring the so called "American Dream" of economic and social success. Boy was I blind, in actuality, the "red letter" Christian term for these folks is "the meek who inherit the earth". With all the changes that are on our horizon, thanks to people who will not accept the false narrative of class distinction, we may be on the verge of seeing an actual era of peace that is good for all not just those of affluence. So the well-to-do who feel that they lose when others gain(a zero-sum game) can go on listening to their hero, Nero who gives them what they believe are the alternative facts of life.
Anyone who believes themselves to be Christian and yet not see what I'm saying is paying more attention to the old testament than the new. If so, then what is Christs' purpose?
Dave Freytag, Rapid City
Do we want WWE leaders?
To the editor,
All my friendly, smart, conscientious, confident Republican friends and relatives seemed unlikely Trump voters early on, since Donald was already a celebrity making no secret he is miserably self-centered and small. Seeing Trump fans online express traits opposite to those I personally see among Republicans, fans who act hostile, misinformed, indifferent to others’ rights, fearing that mere presence of people who look and sound different means others “taking over,” I assumed Trump had no chance as a Republican candidate. Most Republicans shared our horror as they failed to unite behind a more representative candidate. With another election approaching, I saw a Trump fan respond online to criticism of his idol with animation of an enraged professional wrestler. The fan plaintively observed “there’s nobody else.”
This makes sense for people who believe American presidents should be like WWE performers. Loud, relentlessly confrontational, concerned only about audience reaction, the question “is this for real?” irrelevant to the show… we have a President who is literally a pro wrestling character. Video of his Vince McMahon “take-down” is easily found. For fans who want a professional wrestler wannabe president, there’s nobody else. Everybody else wants real, unifying leadership, everybody getting ahead together.
Peter Hasby, Rapid City
