Letters to the editor, June 29, 2022

The moment is now

Elected Republicans: The Moment is Now

Dusty Johnson. John Thune. Mike Rounds. These are our elected officials. All of them are Republican, and all of them voted against impeaching Donald Trump – twice. The bill has come due. Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony is damning for Donald Trump. The former president committed a crime – multiple crimes – in his brazen attempt to seize power. As good Republicans, they all voted to acquit Trump, despite obvious concerns that he was involved in the attempted insurrection on January 6th. A year and a half later, and not one has recanted.

Representative Johnson, Senators Thune and Rounds; the moment is now. Please, for the good of our party, and our country, recant. Call Trump out. Say you were wrong not to impeach him. Say you won’t support him again. I’ve met all three of you. I’ve shaken all of your hands. I know you are all good men; prove me right. History will show that Trump was a wannabe dictator; don’t let history show you to be cowards.

Scott Howard, Hartford

What do South Dakotans believe?

South Dakota has a long record of government intervention into the private health care choices of women, beginning in 1980 with a law requiring a 24-hour waiting period prior to an abortion. The legislature piled on one restriction after another through the 1990s, and by 2004, the legislature passed a bill to ban abortions altogether. The governor vetoed it. In 2006 the legislature tried another ban, but voters referred the measure and defeated it by more than 55 percent. In 2008, an initiated measure to ban abortions was also defeated by more than 55 percent. The last poll checking on how South Dakotans feel about a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body was in 2008.

In 2021, more than 65% of unvaccinated South Dakotans told a university poll they were very unlikely to get COVID vaccinations, and more than 65 percent thought that using masks to mitigate contagion infringed on their freedom.

Apparently personal health choices are important to some people, for some things.

Isn’t it time to do some polling on women’s views about their freedoms? South Dakota Newspaper Association? Associated Press? University of South Dakota? Candidates? South Dakota News Watch?

Suzanne Iudicello, Rapid City

Our trifecta court

Well, SD Republican conservatives, your "ill-acquired" Supreme Court struck 3 times recently and knocked 3 home runs for you out of the park!

First, okaying the abuse of the Miranda Warning, 2nd giving the "ok" for anybody practically to carry a pistol of rapid-fire 30 rounds or more capacity anywhere, and lastly to force a female voter to carry any fetus 9 months no matter whether or not said fetus was conceived by forced rape (of one or many males) or incest of a relative. Well , we've watched you fight for this for 50 yrs or more, and you are SO proud of your ilk.

Bear in mind that judge Thomas, in a mixed-marriage that was illegal not too many years ago and allowed by liberal legislation, also is looking at outlawing contraception, gay marriage, etc. etc. May your friends 'wake up' first and turn their backs quickly on you and escape you and your party's majority thinking.

Jake Kammerer, Silver City

Walking it back

Dr Rodney Michael offered assertions on June 17 which he is smart to walk back on June 25. I agree calling abortion “murder” is not only untrue but “injects unnecessary emotion”, including motivating people to murder abortion providers. Dr Michael refers to mourning for “fetuses murdered” on the June 17 letter still available on the Journal website. He still conflates abortion with murder in his attempted correction, comparing women who chose to legally end unwanted pregnancies early with mass shooters. He still ignores that contraception, effective when used perfectly, has a non-trivial failure rate in real life. For millions of women who chose abortion while seeking education or a stable relationship, millions of intended, wanted children were born in their time, children never existing if moms had been forced to deliver in school or while single, state legislators controlling timing of child rearing. I applaud support for policy and law based in reality. A reality unchanged since med school is that women’s risk of death or injury in pregnancy and delivery is much higher than risk of legal abortion, per Obstetrics and Gynecology Feb 2012, 14 times higher, among many easily found references, if one consulted and compared reputable references.

Dr. Peter Hasby, Rapid City

Compensate our vets

I am asking Congress to compensate our grossly underpaid disabled veterans fairly this year. This must be corrected by appropriate legislation now.

In 2022 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,984.72 dollars annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2020 was $55,628.60 dollars per annum and the median income for 2020 was $67,521.00. The per capita GDP in 2020 was $63,416.00 dollars, among the highest in the world. This low rate of compensation to disabled veterans is cruel.

Disabled veterans are only compensated for projected lost wages not to include a ‘loss of quality of life’ payment. That is an antiquated approach to injury compensation and has not been used in courts awarding personal injury compensation for at least two generations now. This is done specifically to keep taxes low on our Elites who pay next to nothing in federal taxes every year.

And there is a national security aspect to this travesty of justice.

Once our youth realize that serious injury or sickness received in the armed forces will mean a lifetime of near poverty due to artificially low compensation as disabled veterans the armed forces will collapse. Be warned.

Klaus Groeneveld, Sioux Falls

Walk to end Alzheimer's

I am a victim of Alzheimer's twice. First my father in law contracted the disease. During the seven years of his decline the stress on the family was devastating. Then my wife began to show the signs and when that became too much to handle she needed care. After two plus years in

a care center in which she received excellent care she lost her battle. I needed help through a support group then a grief group.

Much progress has been made in the fight against Alzheimer's this past decade through the National Alzheimer's Project(NAPA) and the Alzheimer's Accountability Act(AAA).

Please join me and the Alzheimer's Association in encouraging Senators Thune and Rounds and Representative Johnson to support the NAPA Reauthorization Act (S.4203/H.R. 7775) and the Alzheimer's Accountability and Investment Act (S.4202/H.R. 7773)

This is a public health crisis that needs to be addressed long term. Estimates by the Alzheimer's Impact Movement project that by 2025 there will be 20,000 South Dakotans age 65 and older with Alzheimer's.

Our local Walk to End Alzheimer's is Saturday September 24 at Founders Park in Rapid City. Please donate to the Alzheimer's Association and walk with us

Bruce Brugman, Rapid City

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0