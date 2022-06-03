Letters to the editor, June 3, 2022

Dangerous AR-15s

The second amendment says, "A well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the rights of the people to bear arms, shall not be infringed." James Madison composed the second amendment; so the states could form well-regulated militias to protect the states from the federal government and slave uprisings.

A 5-4 majority ruled the language and history of the second amendment showed that it protects the rights of private individuals to bear arms for their own defense. They were wrong. What about a well-regulated militia? Couldn't they read? Well-regulated Militias train, march, obey orders, etc., etc., etc.

A projectile from an AR-15 can go straight through almost all the bulletproof vests worn today. An AR-15 bullet travels at 3251 feet per second. A 9mm round travels at only 1180 feet per second. when an AR-15 hits the body mass it's like an explosion in the body. The U.S has 329.5 million people and 400 million guns. In Australia, a 1996 massacre prompted mandatory gun buybacks and banned assault rifles. More guns mean more deaths. Let's reinstate the assault rifle ban and melt them down to make toys.

Remember, E (energy) = M (mass) times V (velocity) squared.

Metakuye Oyiasin (All my relatives)

Robert Ackerman, Rapid City

Being American

What Does It Mean to Be An American? Local Control, States’ Rights, and the US Constitution!

To be an American, would seem to mean that each of us enjoy all of the rights and privileges of every other citizen.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.-- That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed”

Should the quality of a child’s education depend on which school district they live in?

Should a woman’s right and access health care and an abortion depend on which state she lives in?

Should your right to vote depend on which state you live in?

Should the minimum wage be dependent on which state you live in?

Should Medicaid benefits depend on which state you live in?

Should the dispensation of justice vary depending on which county, state, or federal jurisdiction with which you are involved.

If you answer “YES” to any of these questions, there is no such thing as an “American”!

Douglas T. Erickson, Rapid City

Crime pays

Crime pays...Sadly. Criminals are not punished to the necessary degree. Crime will continue for that reason. Effective crime prevention would increase unemployment throughout the judicial system.

No tickets, no fine, no income for the police, attorneys, court associated employees, jail employees and more. Offenders would not repeat if they remained in jail. Every single day, a crime is committed in every city in the United States.

Yes, whether it be a traffic violation, an assault, a burglary, car theft, vandalism, and murders in major cities. If everyone, parents, schools, law enforcement and more did their job, crime would decrease. Enabling bad behavior is a negative cause in our society. Responsible people get up in the morning and do what is right. Irresponsible people expect the world to take care of them. The Do-Gooders...say Let Me. Enabling handicaps those people, free food, shelter, health care and more. Don't take my word. Look around, read, view the news. A woman being assaulted on a subway by another woman...nobody helped her.

Allen McPherson, Rapid City

