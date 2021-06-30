Letters to the editor, June 30, 2021

Admit mistakes and do better

In much the same way, the Tulsa massacre and burning of “Black Wall Street” did not appear in our US history books, even in Oklahoma where it occurred, and Juneteenth is such a new idea that there are people in Rapid City who think “Biden and the Democrats made it up” (Two Cents)! There are people today who are adamant that any negative parts of our history should not be taught to our children, especially if the event involves people of European descent persecuting or treating Blacks, Natives, or Hispanics unjustly. They hope to raise another generation who thinks these kinds of things didn’t happen, and thus can’t learn from the events, instead of admitting we have made mistakes individually and as a nation, and resolving to do better.