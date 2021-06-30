Letters to the editor, June 30, 2021
Admit mistakes and do better
Rep. Dusty Johnson’s newsletter this week focused on the crackdown by the Chinese government (CCP) on democracy in Hong Kong, including shutting down the newspaper that told the truth. In the beginning of the newsletter he referred to the CCP crushing the protests at Tiananmen Square:
"Unfortunately, no Chinese citizen will find mention of that day in their history books. That’s because the CCP continues its suppression of democratic values.”
In much the same way, the Tulsa massacre and burning of “Black Wall Street” did not appear in our US history books, even in Oklahoma where it occurred, and Juneteenth is such a new idea that there are people in Rapid City who think “Biden and the Democrats made it up” (Two Cents)! There are people today who are adamant that any negative parts of our history should not be taught to our children, especially if the event involves people of European descent persecuting or treating Blacks, Natives, or Hispanics unjustly. They hope to raise another generation who thinks these kinds of things didn’t happen, and thus can’t learn from the events, instead of admitting we have made mistakes individually and as a nation, and resolving to do better.
Sheila Hillberry, Rapid City
Take care of problems here first
I see that Rapid City mayor Allender has gone to the White House to participate in a crime prevention summit. While this sounds good, the statistics for crime in our beloved city suggest he should probably take care of things at home before he goes national. Using online data from the website Neighborhood Scout, Rapid City has a ranking of 8 out of a possible 100 for safe cities!
That means it is considered safer than 8% of all US cities. Our violent crime rate per 1000 people is 6.97, with the national median being 4.0 Rapes per 1000 people rate is 1.47 compared to national rate of ,43, almost triple the rate higher! Property crimes such as burglary and theft are much higher per 1000 people in Rapid City than the national average!
Crimes per square mile are double the national average! Enough said, let's take care of crime in our own city before we go before the cameras shaking hands with the same administration that has shamelessly broken our immigration laws and does not charge or prosecute rioters!
Edward Manzano, Rapid City
Great work
Sunday's editorial page, buried in the last pages of the Sports section, was an "slamdunk!"
Kent Bush outdid himself with his column about the continual process of working to "form a more perfect union", Lori Simon cleared up some confusions about curriculum in the public schools, Pennie Hunt gave us a positive boost in the lessons of joy, the Letters to the Editor were great, and the cartoon was to the point!
Thanks to all.
Anita Paige, Rapid City
Support the STAR act
I have been trying to introduce the “STAR” (senior tax act relief) to my District 35 legislators for a year now. Modeled after a New York state program. It should help our seniors stay in their home. To be eligible for this program one must be:
1. at least 65 years old or more
2. owner occupied home only
3. household income of $100,000 or less If eligibility requirements are met, the first $100,000 of homes assessed value will be exempt from taxation.
Pennington County does provide tax relief but, if a two-person household draws social security the income exceeds the low income level established by the county.
My senior neighbors are having a difficult time staying in their home. Appraised value continues to increase (mine went up $700.00 last year). Vehicle registration has increase (illegal wheel tax). Food prices increased, gas prices are climbing, prescription medications are on the rise, and now electric and home heating costs are too.
Social security does not keep up with inflation. A 1.5 percent raise last year came out to $25.
The senior population has paid their dues with the Korean War, Vietnam, Desert Storm, the high inflation and high interest of the 1970s but they paid their taxes and struggled to stay in their home. Time to help them stay in their home now!
Call or e-mail your legislator and use your voice if you agree with the STAR initiative. It takes a village or no one will listen.
Truman Backus, Rapid City
Support the Pathways Program
I would like to encourage the people of Rapid City to support the school district in the implementation of the High School Pathways program. I was on the school board as this program was being developed, and I’m so excited to see it up and running in our schools.
The Pathways approach allows students to explore career options while meeting the basic learning requirements for graduation. I was a part of a group of community members who provided input in the development of the program. At every meeting I heard "I wish I had had this experience in high school!" repeatedly.
Pathways won't pigeonhole kids any more than an undergraduate English degree would preclude somebody from applying to medical school. Western Dakota Tech won't tell a student they can't do the welding program because they were on the healthcare pathway in high school.
Dr. Lori Simon and her team worked tirelessly to put together the Pathways approach. It is a big change, and change can be hard. But we should support the district and embrace the Pathways. The world is constantly changing, and our approach to education should be dynamic as well.
Christine Stephenson, Rapid City
Candidate For Governor
Governor Kristi Noem on the road again following Mr. Trump to Ohio. Remotely doing her job! Just got a letter requesting donations and prayers.
We need a Governor who goes to work and does the job. Is there not one ethical person in the state of South Dakota to run for Governor? I admit my mistake. I voted for her. Her horse, cowgirl hat, gun and all her money does not make her a Governor. She seems to think our tax money is hers to spend as she wishes.
Ask yourself, what has she done for South Dakotans since she got into office? We need a candidate to replace her. That person will win, if you vote. Usually six out of seven registered voters do not vote. That is how they win. Money, media, advertising, signs all over the state... money, money, money, not ethics. You want to be a Winner.... then vote.
If the 6 out of 7 vote, we cannot lose. We Are Winners.
Allen McPherson, Rapid City
Who is protecting democracy?
Are Republicans anti-democracy? It’s chilling to read about all the bills passed by Republican legislators aimed at restricting voting. Limiting the number of ballot boxes, making it harder to vote absentee, making it a crime to give water to voters waiting in line to vote!
And what are our Senators doing to protect our democracy? They have voted to not even allow discussion of the For the People Act. This act would allow no-excuse absentee ballots, automatic voter registration, increase the number of drop-off boxes, and perhaps most frightening to Republicans, require that independent commissions draw Congressional voting districts.
Why are our Senators voting against legislation that 67% of Americans want?
Senators Thune and Rounds voted against a commission to examine the causes of the January 6th attack on our democracy. Why?
I will give them credit that they have not fostered the “Big Lie” that Trump won the election, when in fact, he lost in both the popular vote and Electoral College But I want more from my Senators. I want them to work to ensure the right and ability of all eligible voters to vote. That is the basis of our democracy. Please protect our democracy Senators!
Joan McMilin, Sioux Falls