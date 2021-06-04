Letters to the editor, June 4, 2021

It is so easy to pretend like something bad didn't happen and move on (Jan 6th insurrection). We did that after Vietnam and ended up with Bushes Weapons of mass destruction war in Iraq which cost us 7 trillion, thousands of lives and still adding up over the next 70 years, just as Vietnam has with a life time of human casualties for no good purpose other than political enterprise. Now the GOP wants to forget about the Insurrection and the attempt to overthrow our government. They say well it happened lets move on. Move on to what, the next time. If we refuse to find out why it happened and hold those responsible (And I am not talking about just those arrested or entered the building) we will certainly be destined to repeat this. Only next time it might actually start a Civil War. Trump and the GOP just want power any way they can get it. Power is the only thing of value to them. Time to end these lies and start working to make this nation actually function. Time to set Trump aside and let him have his little fits and move on.