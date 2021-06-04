Letters to the editor, June 4, 2021
Thank you for honoring veterans
Thank you so much for sharing the item on the honoring at the Black Hills Nat Cemetery. Was pleasantly surprised to see a picture of one of my classmates from RCHS. A special “Thank You” to those of you who walked the grounds and made sure the veterans had that recognition each so deserves.
I was not able to return to Rapid City, but, am proud to see that my father's grave and purpose are not forgotten. Miss you mom and dad. God bless those who sacrificed and those whose loved ones are passed on.
Freedom is not free.
Louise Stiek, Orange Grove, Texas
Headed toward dictatorship
Republican leaders now have the tools to do what they've wanted to do for years: Set up a North Korean/Chinese/ Russian type dictatorship in the USA. If lying, cheating and banning blacks and Hispanics from voting won't be enough, they still have an ace in the hole. Most swing states are controlled at the local level by Trump loyalists poised to disregard election results and appoint their own stooges to replace those legitimately elected. They are not denying this and in fact are proud of it. They know their rank and file will applaud their actions and they'll have no price to pay for their illegal and un-American activities. The destruction of our democracy is imminent--and completely condoned by the Republican party. Freedom lovers are no longer welcome in that organization.
Terry Painter, Rapid City
Special thanks
On behalf of the Career Learning Center of the Black Hills, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Altrusa Club of Rapid City. For over 20 years, these club members have supported the adult education students and GED graduates with funding for scholarships for GED® testing and a reception following the graduation ceremonies for the graduates and attendees. In addition to these generous contributions, the club members also managed a professional clothes closet at the Career Learning Center for individuals going into the workforce.
It was with sadness that we learned on April 19, 2021 the Altrusa Club of Rapid City was disbanding after a 60-year involvement in serving various organizations in Rapid City. This loss will be felt by many.
Thank you, Altrusa members, for your support over the many years. Your investment in our students has made a positive difference in their lives as they pursue education, training, and employment. We could not have done what we did without you and your tireless volunteer hours and financial support.
The staff at the Career Learning Center of the Black Hills
CRT leads to destruction
I grew up in Rapid Valley, joined the Army, and moved to California. I am coming home for good. There are many reasons 43% of conservatives in California want to move. One is the political climate. My father told me recently there are candidates for the school board sympathetic to Critical Race Theory. CRT is in full effect where I live. Let me tell you what you can expect. One year ago, rioters burned buildings, looted, assaulted police, and thoroughly traumatized my Rapid City-sized community. I had to explain to my children reading the graffiti the next morning what “(expletive) the pigs” meant. CRT fosters hate. It pigeonholes non-whites, as if Tibetans, Nigerians, and Lakota Sioux are all the same. Explicitly Marxist, it tells us everything will be swell if CEO’s and janitors bring home the same paycheck. I believe this lunacy sweeping the nation will ultimately fail, but how much damage it will do first? Maybe CRT won’t literally set Rapid aflame, but I can tell you, if you want your children to come home from school angry, resentful, entitled, smug, and, if they are white, hating themselves and their heritage, by all means, invite this nonsense in.
Randy Culver, La Mesa, Cal.
CRT will destroy our culture
Critical race theory is anything but innocuous. It believes racism is present everywhere, and therefore activists look for it everywhere. It contends that whites only give opportunities to blacks when it is in their own interests; wants to replace free societies with something that advocates control; treats people not a s individuals, but as groups, favors black storytelling and lived experience over science, reason, evidence, and other “white” ways of knowing; rejects colorblindness and other alternatives as racism; and regards anyone who rejects it as racist, even if they are black.
Critical race theory cannot be satisfied. It is guaranteed before you do anything at all, you will be wrong because of your racism. It maintains you didn’t do something sooner or better because of your racism; or you did it out of interest convergence just to make yourself look better. The CRT activist finds inevitable racism in every solution and wants to hold people accountable for it.
CRT is not a paranoid fantasy, nor is it a fair interpretation of American history. Kristi Noem is right to call it out for what it is - people who hate our country trying to use our kids to destroy our culture.
Bill Miller, Rapid City
Hoping to forget
It is so easy to pretend like something bad didn't happen and move on (Jan 6th insurrection). We did that after Vietnam and ended up with Bushes Weapons of mass destruction war in Iraq which cost us 7 trillion, thousands of lives and still adding up over the next 70 years, just as Vietnam has with a life time of human casualties for no good purpose other than political enterprise. Now the GOP wants to forget about the Insurrection and the attempt to overthrow our government. They say well it happened lets move on. Move on to what, the next time. If we refuse to find out why it happened and hold those responsible (And I am not talking about just those arrested or entered the building) we will certainly be destined to repeat this. Only next time it might actually start a Civil War. Trump and the GOP just want power any way they can get it. Power is the only thing of value to them. Time to end these lies and start working to make this nation actually function. Time to set Trump aside and let him have his little fits and move on.
Brent Cox, Sturgis