Letters to the editor, June 4, 2022

Everyone will die sometime

I refute the following suppositions:

1 ) Don't infringe on MY freedom and ask me to get a COVID vaccine; I don't care if a lot of adults and children continue to die of COVID. Everyone has to die sometime, right?

2) Don't infringe on MY freedom and ask me to support responsible gun laws; I don't care if a lot of adults and children continue to die from gun violence. Everyone has to die sometime, right?

Well, someday it might be you or a loved one who dies needlessly. Oh, yeah, everyone has to die sometime, right?

Sandra Schneider-Troy, Rapid City

Looking forward to next year

On Saturday, May 21st, Unity of the Black Hills and the Unitarian Universalist congregations joined forces and held an overwhelmingly successful yard sale and raffle, which raised $5,134 to support Ukraine relief efforts.

With the very generous participation of the people of Rapid City and Knecht/Ace Hardware, this year’s achievement surpassed our expectations. It took every single one of us to achieve this result. We thank each person who donated and those who found and purchased new treasures.

All funds raised have been sent to the Mennonite Central Committee for their relief work in Ukraine. This organization was chosen because of its low overhead and long-term service work in Ukraine.

This was our second yard sale event, and we are already looking forward to next year’s success.

Heather Dunfield, Black Hawk

Facts, please

Gov. Noem recently bemoaned "Churches were forced to close, forsaking freedom of religion." No. Gov. Noem, the pandemic caused churches to take precautionary measures on their own. Our United Methodist heritage includes John Wesley's Three Simple Rules, the first of which is Do No Harm. When our bishops issued guidelines for the pandemic, it was so that we would do no harm to vulnerable folks. We turned to on line and distance worship as a means of caring for the well-being of others.

I only wish our governor appreciated that position! Furthermore, in many communities there were other churches that did stay open. So the governor's comment is at best an attempt to get a knee-jerk reaction from those who don't know the reasons behind such actions.

I would think the governor should be pleased that some of her constituents chose "to do no harm." Instead she began an article on an unrelated topic (2nd Amendment) by throwing a piece of "red meat" to the lions to get them in a frenzy as they read her opinion on another topic!

This comment calls into question for me anything else she may have tried to say. Facts, please, Governor! They matter!

Genie Kistler, Hartford, SD

It won't work here

I find it disturbing to witness the slanderous tactics some politicians revert to come election time. In my opinion, political mailings that target candidates who hold opposing viewpoints are offensive and juvenile.

If someone wants to toot their own horn, fine, have at it. But demonstrate the maturity and decency to refrain from the use of PAC sponsored alarmist rhetoric to try and tear someone else down in a feeble attempt to make yourself, or your favored candidate, look good. I think (hope) one will find that while this may work in DC, it does not fly here in SD.

Rollie Noem, Hill City

Good gal with a gun

The latest mass shootings, particularly the one this past week in Uvalde, Texas, have members of the left convinced the "good guy with a gun" theory is bogus. One "good girl with a gun" just proved the left wrong.

The good girl with a gun fired back Wednesday night (o5/25/22) when a Charleston, West Virginia man armed with an AR-15 began shooting at dozens of people attending a graduation party according to local station WCHS. A high school graduation party, to be exact, meaning there were small children present, as there were in Uvalde, Texas.

The unnamed woman's shot killed the man, Dennis Butler, a known bad guy and long-time criminal.

"Instead of running from the threat, she engaged it and saved several lives", Charleston Chief of Detectives Tony Hazelett said during a press conference.

Things like this happen nearly every day in the United States. Of course, these things don't fit the popular narrative of how bad ALL guns are, so most folks never hear about them, because the Main Stream Media, which is nothing more than an arm of the Democrat Party, knows of these things, but, in order to help out the left, it tells no one.

Maurice Brandt, Custer

Memorial Day 2022

Memorial Day weekend 2022–and in the next campsite a bumper sticker that reads, “HEAVILY ARMED AND EASILY PISSED.”

I recall a different time when my dad, hearing gunshots outside our house, went out and soon returned with the neighbor’s rifle, locking it in the closet. Who better, then, to make that decision than a life-long hunter and a man who survived the killing-fields of two world wars?

Now, who better to take up the cause of responsible gun ownership and to put an end to a gun culture that celebrates violence than the life-long hunters and gun enthusiasts in this country?

Our memorial this weekend is a teacher whose blood-soaked body was found wrapped around the bodies of her young students. Obviously these unthinkable memorials will continue in this country until we all come together—gun enthusiasts, gun skeptics, and politicians—and honestly identify the problems and implement solutions.

William Hogan, Emery, SD

Not the old west

It is quite obvious that there are (and I'm afraid always will be) bad guys at large in this world. They cannot all be removed from existence before their dirty work is done. The obvious answer is to limit their access to military style weapons. The second amendment rights of ordinary Americans could stay in place. If anyone wants to be part of a "well regulated militia", let 'em do it. Allow the rest of us to know what you are doing, no secret militias. Sign up or stay out. Let's curtail military grade weapons that float around freely without consequence of legal action by our society. Europe, Israel, Russia, China and others outlaw such weapons because it makes safe sense.

We do not live by the code of the old west as some in the GOP fantasize . In truth, these same folks are only "drugstore buckaroo's" who wouldn't last long under such a code. We are told in political commercials that "you need protection from the radical left". The real boogeyman here is the ones who fight for allowing assault weapons to remain in the hands of "back shootin murderers". Maybe our Governor is seeing this obvious truth also.

Dave Freytag, Rapid City

