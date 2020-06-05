Letters to the editor, June 5, 2020

Does he follow the bible's words? He has committed adultery many times. Most churches have strong words about lying or misrepresenting the truth: yet Trump has told over 19,127 lies or misleading claims in just 1,170 days. He has bared false witness against his neighbors many times. He suggested using the national guard and or the army to shoot looters. That is illegal. You can only use deadly force against deadly force. He was suggesting murder.

He deserted our ally the Kurds in Syria and caused 225,000 people to flee for their lives. He defrauded people out of millions of dollars with his fake university. He also had a fake foundation which he used to defraud millions more from people. He is a malignant narcissist, pathological lying, sociopath. I'd bet anything that Trump has never read the bible cover to cover, even once.

Metakuye Oyiasin (All my relatives)

Robert Ackerman, Rapid City

Typical journalist

To the editor,