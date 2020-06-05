Letters to the editor, June 5, 2020
Let the police do their jobs
To the editor,
Those White vigilantes carrying guns who descended upon the Rushmore Mall to protect the building from Rumors of mass busloads of protesters are no different than the three racist men who hunted down and murdered a young black man jogging through their town because they thought he might be a thief.
The real thugs at the Rushmore Mall were the gun toting White guys ready to shoot people that might throw a rock threw a window or just stand with a protest sign. Either way it would be murder. Worst case scenario they break windows and steal stuff. Either way those crimes do not carry a death sentence by police, the courts or vigilantes. So leave your paranoia and guns at home and stay there. Let the police do their jobs.
Brent Cox, Sturgis
Bible waver
To the editor,
Donald Trump was waving a bible in front of St. John's Episcopal Church a short time ago for a photo opportunity, and it made me want to gag. He had law enforcement use mounted horses, flashbangs, and tear gas to disperse the crowd of non-violent legal protestors. Autocrats love using the bible as a prop. Americans shouldn't.
Does he follow the bible's words? He has committed adultery many times. Most churches have strong words about lying or misrepresenting the truth: yet Trump has told over 19,127 lies or misleading claims in just 1,170 days. He has bared false witness against his neighbors many times. He suggested using the national guard and or the army to shoot looters. That is illegal. You can only use deadly force against deadly force. He was suggesting murder.
He deserted our ally the Kurds in Syria and caused 225,000 people to flee for their lives. He defrauded people out of millions of dollars with his fake university. He also had a fake foundation which he used to defraud millions more from people. He is a malignant narcissist, pathological lying, sociopath. I'd bet anything that Trump has never read the bible cover to cover, even once.
Metakuye Oyiasin (All my relatives)
Robert Ackerman, Rapid City
Typical journalist
To the editor,
June 3rd. "Democracy demands journalists be allowed to do their job." by Timothy L. Waltner I'm not a journalist. I am a consumer of what passes for journalism today.This initially thoughtful piece predictably takes the obligatory swipe at President Trump. Mr. Waltner laments "assaults on journalists during this period of civil unrest" and chronicles press mistreatment. Defending the holier than thou press, he moves to Trump's justifiable criticism of "legitimate, credible news organizations."
There is not enough room to quote these self absorbed, narcistic, "honorable" scribes and teleprompter readers. Viewing White House news conferences or reading print media screeds, one should not be surprised at presidential pushback. Journalists have promoted their own "mistrust" without help from the president. The president has endured the disrespect of these protectors of the First Amendments for years. President Obama actually targeted journalists with Dept. of Justice investigations. Trump's rhetoric pales in comparison.
Journalists certainly have the constitutional freedom to make fools of themselves and they certainly have. This article actually contained some interesting information. Unfortunate how the author defends the mostly liberal indefensible press while vilifying the president who had nothing to do with the situation. Unfortunately this is what passes for journalism today.
Larry McIntyre, Custer
