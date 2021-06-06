Letters to the editor, June 5, 2021
Idea for extra funds
I'm glad we have extra funds in the City. As well as fixing streets, I have another request. Many senior citizens who live here live alone and have disabilities. Many have dogs for company and exercise. I am one of those people. There is a real need for a no-leash park for small (and elderly) dogs here.
My 7 lb. dog loves to run and play with other dogs, but over the last year she has become terrified of large dogs. Three times now we have been attacked at a dog park by a large dog, intent on killing her.
They came at a full run from clear across the park, and chased my dog, growling, snarling and trying to grab her by the neck. The owners had NO control of their dogs. What is worse, I myself was knocked to the ground trying to rescue my dog. I have a balance disorder, I'm on blood thinners due to A-fib, and falling is a danger to my health. So I am very concerned for all of us older people who just want to gently exercise in a safe place. Think! This could become a liability issue.
Jo Kimery, Rapid City
A flawed premise
A Democrat contributor recently lamented the destruction of our democracy is imminent because Republicans lie and cheat, deny voting rights to blacks and Hispanics, use Trump loyalists to challenge/disregard election results in swing states, and somehow established a dictatorship based on North Korean, Chinese, and Russian models.
His flawed premise is yet another in series of political talking points. Denying votes to blacks and Hispanics who came out in record numbers in support of Trump would be counterproductive, and thinking that requiring valid voter identification and eliminating fraud-prone mail in ballots and unmanned ballot boxes somehow eliminate voting rights is nonsense.
Replacing “legitimately” elected officials in swing states would occur only if forensic audits currently in progress reveal enough cheating to warrant revised results. Why fear an audit if there’s nothing to hide?
Censorship and the lack of a free press are characteristics common to all dictatorships. The partnership between the Democrat party and the willing propagandists controlling big tech and the media would make any dictator proud. Additionally, eliminating the filibuster and the electoral college and codifying questionable election practices are unmistakable red flags indicating the destruction of our democracy is not only imminent, but already occurring.
Bill Miller, Rapid City
Always expect a train
The North Dakota Safety Council is proud to work with Operation Lifesaver of the Dakotas – a non-profit, public education program established to end collisions, injuries, and deaths at rail crossings.
Near-miss incidents for pedestrians and vehicles who walk or drive around railroad crossing gates as trains are approaching is alarming and increasing. Distractions such as cell phones and headphones contribute daily to near-miss incidents. Driving and walking around railroad gates is dangerous and can lead to catastrophic incidents that leave an emotional impact on families, emergency responders, and train engineers. Never assume you can beat a train.
When you see railroad tracks, ALWAYS expect a train. Only cross tracks at designated crossings and obey all warning signals. Freight and passenger trains always have the right of way.
A locomotive alone weighs about 200 tons. When you add 100 railcars to it, a train can weigh 6,000 tons. A 100-car freight train traveling 55 miles per hour will need more than one mile to stop.
By raising awareness and working together, we can end injuries and deaths around trains. Learn more about Operation Lifesaver at ndsc.org.
Charles P. Clairmont
Executive Director, North Dakota Safety Council