Letters to the editor, June 5, 2021

Idea for extra funds

I'm glad we have extra funds in the City. As well as fixing streets, I have another request. Many senior citizens who live here live alone and have disabilities. Many have dogs for company and exercise. I am one of those people. There is a real need for a no-leash park for small (and elderly) dogs here.

My 7 lb. dog loves to run and play with other dogs, but over the last year she has become terrified of large dogs. Three times now we have been attacked at a dog park by a large dog, intent on killing her.

They came at a full run from clear across the park, and chased my dog, growling, snarling and trying to grab her by the neck. The owners had NO control of their dogs. What is worse, I myself was knocked to the ground trying to rescue my dog. I have a balance disorder, I'm on blood thinners due to A-fib, and falling is a danger to my health. So I am very concerned for all of us older people who just want to gently exercise in a safe place. Think! This could become a liability issue.

Jo Kimery, Rapid City

A flawed premise