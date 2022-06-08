Letters to the editor, June 8, 2022

Remembering

On this 50th anniversary of the flood I had hoped to finally submit a story regarding that event and the lessons I learned from it.

My family’s story is like many others. I will not go into the events of that night other than to say that our home disintegrated around us. We were swept away, and although my dad was severely injured, we survived.

What remained of our home was photographed in the Rapid City Journal. If you have an old copy of that paper, it is the photo with a crude sign proclaiming “ALL OK” scrawled on a piece of debris. Little did I know then, that our lives would turn out “All OK”.

Today what was 3012 Lanark is a beautiful part of the golf course. Golfers would never guess that under their feet lie the remains of our home or of the death and terrible ciaos that happened where they now walk.

My message to those in the midst of loss: As long as there is life everything else can be replaced.

Steve Kendley, Polson, Mont.

Unacceptable

The behavior of our top South Dakota office holders is intolerable. They are all afraid to do anything that would stop anyone from purchasing a firearm because they think regulating firearms would cause them to lose funding for their next election. On May 27th, just three days after nineteen children and two adults were killed with an AR-15 by a shooter in Uvalde, Texas, Kristi Noem spoke at the NRA convention in Houston. She called efforts to restrict the sale of guns “garbage.” But in fact, 21 innocent lives were wasted because the 18-year-old killer had been allowed to legally purchase his assault weapon in Texas.

Senators Thune and Rounds and Representative Johnson excuse their failure to act to stop gun violence by saying they support our second amendment rights. Our top officials argue for unlimited access to weapons, focusing on the second half of the Second Amendment, but ignoring the first Constitutional requirement that the right to bear arms is in support of a “well-regulated militia,” for safety in our homes and communities, not to enable terrorists.

South Dakotans must demand that our elected officials stand up against the gun lobby and regulate assault weapons.

Norma Wilson, Vermillion

