Letters to the editor, June 9, 2021

Rejecting History will destroy America

Here are the simple facts for those not willing to see past their own privilege. America has been and continues to be a racist nation. All you have to do is take a look back at history as it actually happened and look at what is happening to people today.

Black, Indigenous and people of color have consistently faced hardship and persecution by a nation and a people that supposedly pride themselves on freedom and the rights of the people.

America has never been a great nation. Until everyone wakes up and helps end the discrimination and hate that Black, Indigenous and people of color face, America will never be a great nation.

Elijah Bush, Box Elder

Gov. Noem's job

If you or I were hired to do a job & instead of doing so...traveled around the country spending the bosses money to promote our own goals of becoming the President of the United States.

Campaigning for money while spending South Dakota taxpayers money. "You Are Fired". Think about it. Would you hire her!

Allen McPherson, Rapid City

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0