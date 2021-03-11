Letters to the editor, March 10, 2021

The Dream Act would allow young people who came to the U.S. as children the opportunity to earn a path to citizenship. Under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, many DACA-eligible immigrants have settled into jobs and schools here in South Dakota and across the U.S. Together they pay more than $3.1 billion in state and local taxes and add $42 billion to the U.S. economy each year. If they want to contribute to our economy and essential industries, we should provide them with a path to do so.

To protect our ag industry, Congress should also consider passing the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which would offer a path to citizenship to the millions of undocumented workers who work on our farms and ranches. About half of the country’s agriculture workforce lacks legal status. Without our immigrant farmworkers, Americans would have a harder time putting a food on the table.

Kari Johnson, Spearfish

We will remember, and vote