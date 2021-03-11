Letters to the editor, March 10, 2021
Embarrassing legislation
I hope I am not the only South Dakotan who is really embarrassed, and sad, that House Bill 1217 has been passed. It’s a mean, stupid bill and we didn’t need it: there is no imminent danger that transgender girls would be destroying the sports dreams of other girls. Dystopian fantasies about potential horrors of a more woke society have no place in legislation.
Everything law makers do that reinforces social intolerance of transgender people sets us back, morally, and ignores the very real perils that children and teens in particular can face when institutions are given permission to discriminate.
I’m glad the younger generation is more compassionate than our current representatives in the House and Senate, and look forward to seeing an end to these sorts of Bills.
Naidine Adams, Rapid City, SD
Disrespect for voters
Kristi Noem shows total disrespect for the people who elected her Governor. We know she made at least nineteen campaign trips last fall to other states to support Trump and other Republican candidates, all of whom were defeated. We know that two South Dakota state troopers accompanied her on these trips to provide "security" at our expense. Noem has told us it's none of our business what this cost.
A healthy 54% of South Dakota voters supported legalization of recreational marijuana last November, hopefully ending the most senseless aspect of the "war on drugs." Noem recruited her cabinet secretary and Pennington County Sheriff Thom to file suit to block legalization, and apparently some tax dollars are funding the lawsuit.
Meanwhile, Noem's raising hundreds of thousands of dollars in Florida and other states for her re-election campaign. This would make sense if she plans to run against John Thune or for President, both of which she denies. Right-wing donors in other states have no stake in who's elected Governor of South Dakota.
Noem insisted on an expensive security fence around the mansion in Pierre, which is ironic since she's usually not home. She only does her job when there's nothing she'd rather do.
Jay Davis, Rapid City
Are you surprised?
Well, well, well, Governor Noem’s family cashed in on the Covid money. Does this really surprise anyone?
This isn’t to say they did anything wrong. They were just privy to the information and had the fast track that got them a cash cow that others weren’t.
How do politicians’ families always seem to have the inside track to the pork? It’s not just Hunter Biden who made millions for his last name but you can go down the list of politicians on both sides of the aisle. They have all lined their pockets and the pockets of their relatives with cushy jobs and insider information.
What’s wrong with that you might ask? Wouldn’t you help your family members if you could? Surely you would.
The difference is this: It’s YOUR money and expertise that you are giving to your children and money that you have worked for. Where the difference is with politicians is that it is also YOUR money that they manage to fill their relatives’ pockets with. It’s your tax dollars! And need I say you; your children and your grandchildren will be taxed to pay it all back ultimately.
This latest Covid relief package, where an individual business such as outlined in the RC Journal front-page article, about the Governor’s relatives frustrates and angers many. There are hundreds of South Dakota businesses that would have given their eyeteeth for a small percentage of that amount.
Sadly, you need not worry. They are not apologetic; feel they are entitled and too bad for you for not being as smart and connected as they are.
Janette McIntyre, Rapid City
We need a path to citizenship
The devastating coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the enormous value our nurses, teachers, and farmworkers bring to South Dakota and the entire country. Congress should recognize that value by approving two bills that would allow some of our immigrant essential workers to stay in the country.
The Dream Act would allow young people who came to the U.S. as children the opportunity to earn a path to citizenship. Under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, many DACA-eligible immigrants have settled into jobs and schools here in South Dakota and across the U.S. Together they pay more than $3.1 billion in state and local taxes and add $42 billion to the U.S. economy each year. If they want to contribute to our economy and essential industries, we should provide them with a path to do so.
To protect our ag industry, Congress should also consider passing the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which would offer a path to citizenship to the millions of undocumented workers who work on our farms and ranches. About half of the country’s agriculture workforce lacks legal status. Without our immigrant farmworkers, Americans would have a harder time putting a food on the table.
Kari Johnson, Spearfish
We will remember, and vote
Have you attempted to contact your government? I have had reason to do so of late and it was not pleasant. It appears that they really do not want to hear from any of us. At a minimum, state employees do not want the governor to know what real people in this state are upset about. I challenge any of you to contact your state agencies or administration via phone or e-mail to register a complaint. This is not transparent government!
As some of us are aware, the state is now moving on to vaccinating 40+-year-old people. However, there are many 80+ folks in local “independent living” (or “senior living”) facilities who have yet to be vaccinated. This is wrong! The vaccinations went to nursing homes, assisted living and memory care facilities, but not to senior living facilities. Most of these seniors do not have their own transportation nor Internet skills and we certainly do not want them driving. Yet, nobody has lifted a finger to vaccinate them in Western SD.
We may be relatively small in number, but we have long memories and we can certainly vote out any administration who does not seem interested in us.
Marshall Miller, Piedmont