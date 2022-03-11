Letters to the editor, March 11 2022

Evolution in Action

Darwin published Origin of Species in 1859, postulating that “natural selection” through “survival of the fittest” determined the fate of individuals and of species. No serious studies to date have shown Darwin to be wrong. Typically, we think of survival and dominance as based on physical characteristics such as larger claws, faster legs, bigger brains, and the like. However, survival, or not, also depends on better or worse behaviors. Everyone knows that tobacco use is bad. The Centers of Disease Control has documented that life expectancy for the average smoker is at least 10 years shorter than for nonsmokers. Another bad behavior is not vaccinating against COVID-19. The CDC has shown that unvaccinated adults are about 97 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than are those with at least one dose of vaccine. This is natural selection weeding out the weak in real time today. If you don’t believe these statistics, then guess what? Science doesn’t care what you believe!

Ken Vogele, MD, Rapid City

Disagree with the Governor

I completely disagree with Kristi Noem's request to make South Dakota one of the hardest states to get abortion pills. This bill would require women to make three separate trips to the doctor in order to take the pill. Kristi Noem has tried to pass a similar bill before and that bill did not get passed,

I think its time for Kristi Noem to worry about bigger problems in South Dakota and not other females desires to not have children. What problem does this fix? Its just creating more conflict between women and what should be their humans rights. Women can already make one visit to the doctor and then take their second dose at home, what problems did this create that Kristi Noem thinks they need to make two other visitations? These are humans rights and women should not have to require three visits to the doctor before they can follow through with an abortion.

Kristi Noem argued that she brought the bill out of concerns for women's safety but this isn't justifiable or logical.

Katryna Young, Rapid City

No limit

There seems to be no moral limit on what this administration will do for political reasons. We are now told that our government, using high gas prices, has sent representatives to Iran, Venezuela and Saudi Arabia to offer sanction concessions in return for buying their oil instead of Russian oil. despite America's proven capacity to meet all requirements from our own resources. If the oil is meant for our allies as part of an embargo, then they should be the ones making concessions.

By now, all Americans have been educated on the long term negative threats that climate change presents for the entire world. 20% of the threats originate from the burning of oil, gas and coal worldwide. United Nation countries have committed to eliminating this dependency by 2050. Such commitments must be genuine and accelerated for this goal to be met. Until that is achieved however, the world will continue to need transportation and electric energy of all kinds. Those needs are essential for humanity to exist. All reasonable people know that.

Will this administration continue to buy oil and gas from admitted enemies who chant "Death to America", when a solution lies at our fingertips?

Les Evjen, Rapid City

Embracing the big lie

Donald Trump claims the 2020 election was rigged. His reason for making this claim is that he lost. No credible source agrees with him. William Barr and Mike Pence debunk his big lie. Trump praises the war criminal Vladimir Putin. He praises white supremacists. He is being investigated for defrauding the United States by fostering the January 6 insurrection.

Trump’s lies undermine our democracy and insult the 80 million plus voters who chose Joe Biden to be our president. It’s time to stand up to Trump and vote to ensure the Republican Party is returned to its former virtuous standing. Only by rejecting candidates who support these lies we can restore the Republican Party.

Our governor embraces Trump’s lies. She sent South Dakota national guardsmen to the southern border as though the refugees there pose the same invasion threat Putin has in Ukraine. She used her office to promote her family as Trump did with his family. She claims to be for freedom and democracy while opposing the will of the people, as expressed in the election with the clear choice to legalize marijuana. Please, use your vote to restore integrity and decency to our state and our country.

Jay Williams, Yankton

Accepted propaganda

When bureaucratic reckless lies (propaganda) are allowed by either an autocrat's edict or under the guise of free speech, unwise conjecture is put on an even footing with logical conclusions. Cases in point; Russia under Putin, and Q-conspiracy allegations. Many unnecessary mistakes have been and are being made just because "hogwash" is being repeated and repeated over again. Should we continue on this course, it's foreseeable that the protracted irreparable damage to our society will set us back to a time that is on par with "bullies rule". "Make America hate again" will be a more fitting slogan for the road that some are steering us toward. I don't believe any of us (except the bullies themselves) really want to give up the advancements we've made in our society over the last 80 years (that's "four score" to Lincoln followers).

If we don't rally our better judgement and interrupt the idiotic licence these bullies enjoy under the front of "free speech", we will eventually lose ours. Lies must be Identified and given no credence. "Alternative facts" is just another term for "one must be really dense to believe this". Our voices matter, waiting till it's too late is always a worthless coward's excuse.

Dave Freytag, Rapid City

CAMPAIGN LETTERS POLICY

Your opinion is welcome. Letters to the editor should be 200 words or less and include the author’s name and address, along with a phone number for confirmation purposes.

The phone number will not be published. Letters to the editor are limited to two per month, per person.

Letters mentioning topics connected to an upcoming election must be received at least three weeks before the date of the election.

Letters about a campaign, candidate or issue may be run as a paid advertisement within the final three weeks of an election.

-Journal Editorial Board

