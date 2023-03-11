Letters to the editor, March 11, 2023

McCarthy's folly

So, now House Speaker McCarthy hands over to Tucker Carlson (of FOX "Entertainment" — used to be Fox News) all video of the Republican assault on our nation's capital; to see if he and his ilk could come up with a different "take" on the Jan. 6 insurrection. It's a given, that this is payback for him being voted in as Speaker. This blows all Capitol security out of the water as it will show just where the "safe rooms" are and secret areas of the Capitol are exposed to anyone planning the next intrusion into the Capitol.

You, South Dakota Republicans, who claim to be all for "law and order," "freedom" and "security" should be ashamed of your party's failure. Our three Republican reps in DC are suspiciously mum on this subject too.

If this video was going to be given — it should have gone to all major news organizations, not just to one that kept fanning the flame of "The Big Lie" of the former POTUS.

Jake Kammerer, Silver City

South Dakota 'exceptionalism'

South Dakota’s version of "American Exceptionalism" means that a majority of our 105 Legislators act like doctors for a few days, but doctors who, instead of helping, do harm to pregnant women, Medicaid recipients and young transgender people.

They also, for a few days, become rulers who decide in various ways that taxes collected from the poor will be high and taxes from the rich will be low; and small farmers will be harmed, while industrial agriculture will be free to damage our land, our air and our water.

Also, for just a few days, they behave like absolute rulers who do their utmost to deter South Dakota’s citizens from creating meaningful ballot initiatives that serve all the citizens.

Yes, "American Exceptionalism" — the grandiose few clearing those “lesser” human beings out of their way, starting way back with Indigenous people, and continuing to this day here in South Dakota.

Sylvia Lambert, Interior

Biden should not be POTUS

After a couple of years into the Biden administration, he is not deserving of a presidential title, rather, administrator is more appropriate.

I don't know who is buying off judges in rigged federal and state elections, but his laughing at MAGA hecklers during his state of the union means he doesn't take 50% of the country seriously.

He is sleepwalking the nation into WWIII plus balkanization through civil war.

His executive order giving preference to non-white and non-Asian people in hiring is a violation of the civil rights act and his media arm fuels it.

It's time to oust this sock puppet of Susan Rice and Obama.

Gary Price, Rapid City

Water should be priority

With Rapid City facing so many challenges, how does one select a "most important" issue?

In rating each topic's eligibility to be categorized as "of ultimate concern," my question would be: What would be the consequence(s) of ignoring the problem?

I believe that, in Rapid City's case, a clean, affordable, and dependable water supply is at the very top of the list.

I'd guess you've recently seen the news coverage of F3 Gold's exploration plans in the Southern Hills. Rightfully, in my opinion, folks are suspicious and wary of our government officials cozying up to this Minnesota company.

It's exactly the same company that has already been drilling in the watershed for Rapid's (and EAFB's) water supply. The risks to our economic future are enormous.

Therefore, I have concluded that my question for each mayoral candidate is — if elected mayor, would you or would you not use every tool and action available to eliminate the threat, or would you put the issue in the hands of the very politicians and bureaucrats who've (thus far) shown their disinterest in, and disdain for, those protections?

I believe the financial consequences of a ruined water supply cannot be overstated.

Jerry Munson, Rapid City

For Laura Armstrong

I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for Laura Armstrong, who is running for mayor of Rapid City. Laura is a Rapid City councilwoman and has demonstrated her commitment to public service through her work on the council.

I believe that Laura has the vision, experience and commitment necessary to lead our community forward and help us address the challenges we face. She has a deep understanding of the issues facing our city, including public safety, infrastructure and smart strategic growth.

Through her work on the council and her involvement in community organizations, Laura has shown a proven track record of working collaboratively with people from all backgrounds and perspectives. I am confident that she has the skills and experience necessary to lead our community forward and build a brighter future for all of us.

In conclusion, I urge the people of Rapid City to support Laura Armstrong for mayor. She has the vision, experience and commitment necessary to move our city forward and build a better future for all of us.

Lee Anna Dugue, Rapid City

Democracy's careful balance

In our 250 years of American democracy, we have managed an economic as well as political balance (never perfect but functional). We are still maintaining that balance despite the overwhelming influence of our modern media. Neither capitalism nor communism, left unchecked, can perpetuate like our democracy has.

We should be fairly happy with our political system because it works (again, not perfect but quite functional). Cable news as well as unfettered internet has the power to upset our balance and will if we let it. I understand that in a free economy, money talks and ethics must be taught.

Both cable news and the internet are influenced mostly by money and not so much by ethics. If we don't put some controls on this business-minded media, a fiasco of epic proportions will almost certainly happen. If "just business" influences our economy like it does our church world, then democracy ceases. If government overreach runs our economy, then again democracy dies.

Morality itself must be emphasized as the best way to live, not just a way to get into an "unprovable" Heaven. Our problem today is; "keeping our dignity while battling greed, fear and hate as we maintain our standard of living. And please, no more foreign aggressions.

Dave Freytag, Rapid City