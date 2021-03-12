Letters to the editor, March 12, 2021
Selective cancel culture
Dear Senator Thune,
In response to the mindless parroting of the recent national Republican Party’s script about cancel culture in response to urging you to hold former president Trump accountable for risking democracy for his own vanity I offer you this script in return: “Folks who burned Dixie Chicks merchandise in the streets, renamed French fries to patriot fries, stopped watching NFL when players kneeled, are boycotting NASCAR for banning confederate flags, want to caution you against cancel culture.”
Sincerely your constituent,
Tom Thorson, Custer
Sports fairness
It's a matter of science and common sense. Innate biological differences give physical advantages to males that cannot be erased. Men are generally stronger and have greater endurance than women. So it makes sense that when it comes to sports, biological females should play on female teams, and biological males should play on male teams. These differences between the sexes matter in protecting equal opportunity and a fair playing field.
According to a recent poll, a majority of South Dakotans want Governor Noem to sign the bill to protect women's sports. We are pleased that HB1217 was passed in the legislature and that Governor Noem is "excited" to sign it.
The impact of transgender policies in female athletics is occurring at all levels of sports. For example, the NCAA is forcing female athletes to compete on an unfair playing field. In 2019, a national title in the women's 400-meter hurdles went to a biological male transathlete who had competed for three years on the men's team.
South Dakota should not be subservient to the NCAA or any other league. Instead, they should adopt the policy of HB1217, or women's sports will become a thing of the past.
Linda Schauer, Leola, SD
Why cancel?
My letter to the SDHSSA on the cancellation of the All state choir event
To whom it may concern.
Your board's decision to cancel the activity of All State Choir is extremely unfounded. I have spoken to a member of the SDHSSA and the basis for this cancellation is extremely unfounded.
The justification that has been presented is grossly incorrect. Please compare these standards to every other state sanctioned activity.
Please tell me how the State basketball or wrestling tournaments have been any different in the expulsion of "aerosol expulsion.".
Do none of those athletes breathe? Of that same effect, state orchestra is still permitted to continue. As a musician, can you tell me that the breath expelled by a musician is anywhere equivalent to that of those playing an instrument? I would very much like to see these statistics.
I am personally going to take it that because this activity doesn't "generate as much funding" to the state is why this event is being cancelled. The same has happened for many years and many other "non traditional" sports.
I will be sending a letter to the editor of every major publication in South Dakota in response to this.
Robert Mommaerts, Rapid City
Popular phrases
It’s funny how a certain phrase becomes popular when arguing a point. I’ve been to several cracker barrels and heard the legislators favorite funding requests. I lost count of the number of times I heard the phrase “public/private partnerships.” One person wants to fund a railroad; another wants broadband for everyone. Much of the money is federal and state.
The landscape is riddled with corpses of public/private partnerships. One of the first, when we were still colonies, resulted in the Boston Tea Party after the British bailed out the East India Tea company—too big to fail. Fast forward to recent history. Remember the company Solyndra that was supposed to bring us into the green energy age with solar panels? This was a public/private partnership that finally went bankrupt in 2011. Does anyone recall the corrupt EB5 program in our own state?
Government funded transcontinental railroads are another case study. The only one not to go bankrupt was the Great Northern which accepted no government funding. The moral of the story is: free enterprise delivers a superior product almost without fail.
A good book on the subject is, “The Myth of the Robber Barons” by Forrest McDonald.
Daniel Mulally, Rapid City
We need balanced reporting
Today’s CBS “Sunday Morning” discussed the DC Riot, without scrutinizing the Antifa/BLM riots. Those country-wide riots had an estimated $1 - 2 billion cost. The Capitol Riot took place on one day and its cost is estimated at $30 million. Even including the ongoing National Guard deployment, the cost is still roughly only $500 million.
CBS implied that because several rioters were “former military,” this signaled a problem for the country. News flash: The Secretary of Defense has zero control over “former military” members! CBS also has no control over “former CBS” employees. Prior to 1973, military service was compulsory and the SecDef wasn’t blamed for acts of prior service personnel.
The people who rioted at the Capitol had grievances against their government. Until President Trump came along, no party represented the “deplorables.” Mr. Trump listened to and heard them. It’s not hard to see why they believe they’ve been left behind by this country and why they thought that to be heard in this America, one must “take it to the streets.”
Nobody is condoning the January 6 riot, but the summer 2020 riots are still being mythologized in the media. Is too much to expect balanced reporting?
Marshall Miller, Piedmont
What kind of person?
So Noem allowed people to die by refusing to use the Covid money to save lives, then she gave her family 600 thousand dollars grant money from the fund. Blood money. What kind of human does that? What kind of legislative body allows that? I just hope there is a full investigation by the federal government of what Noem has been up with this money, and why she refused to protect the lives of so many people. We are now nearing 2000 dead and at least 1,400 of those that did not have to die. Power can turn evil and when you have a one party system controlling everything, then with someone like Noem at the lead we have created an environment of greed and self interest that has turned this state into one of the most corrupt states in the nation. This period in South Dakota History will go down as a time of great shame for the state, an evil period of decadence. Sad.
Brent Cox, Sturgis