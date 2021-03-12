Letters to the editor, March 12, 2021

What kind of person?

So Noem allowed people to die by refusing to use the Covid money to save lives, then she gave her family 600 thousand dollars grant money from the fund. Blood money. What kind of human does that? What kind of legislative body allows that? I just hope there is a full investigation by the federal government of what Noem has been up with this money, and why she refused to protect the lives of so many people. We are now nearing 2000 dead and at least 1,400 of those that did not have to die. Power can turn evil and when you have a one party system controlling everything, then with someone like Noem at the lead we have created an environment of greed and self interest that has turned this state into one of the most corrupt states in the nation. This period in South Dakota History will go down as a time of great shame for the state, an evil period of decadence. Sad.