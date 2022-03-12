Letters to the editor, March 12, 2022

Critical Race Theory

We have to quit teaching Critical Race Theory. These are the facts:

In 1619, White Americans started bringing blacks to America on Passenger cruise ships. They were treated well and were very happy to be bought by whites; so they could work 12-15 hours a day. In total, 10.7 million slaves were shipped from Africa. Whites first called Blacks subhuman. Later they called them 2/3rds human.

Blacks were forced into ghettos because they weren't allowed to buy houses meant for whites. The whites had to sign a paper that they would not sell their house to black people; that forced blacks into ghettos where they were so happy to be just amongst black people.

The Indians were treated kindly. Whites put them on reservations and gave them mainly cattle, white flour, and lard to sustain them. Because Indians were considered sub-human, we killed 50 million buffalo because buffalo isn't as good for you as beef.

Overall, Ogalala Lakota County has the lowest per capita income ($18,768) and ranks as the poorest county in the country. If you don't think we did great by the Indians, then just visit Pine Ridge and see what whites created.

Metakuye Oyiasin (All my relatives)

Robert Ackerman, Rapid City

Our duty

We hold sacred the right to believe anything we want. That doesn’t mean all beliefs are true or should remain unchallenged. 20th century Germans and Japanese believed not only that they were exceptional, better than others, but also threatened by others such that it was not only their right but duty to change the map and who lived on it. Long-suffering Russians believed, and still do, they are exceptional, Moscow the “third Rome”, entitled to world leadership holding all lands the Tsar did.

Choosing more reasonable beliefs, believing nations can deter or defend against aggression while seeking cooperation instead of conquest, could have produced values-based order before wars’ aftermath made it the obvious choice, neither fascism nor communism flourishing. Millions of people could have produced new ideas, new wealth, new families, instead of dying for untrue beliefs.

China, the oldest and biggest continuous civilization, believes itself entitled to dominate neighboring countries, while challenging us, the oldest and biggest liberal democracy, for world leadership. Believing we should meet challenges by surrendering democracy to nationalist authoritarians, surrenders our own claim to be exceptional and better. Our duty is to preserve belief in liberal democracy, free exchange of ideas under constitutional order.

Peter Hasby, Rapid City

Silver lining

Do my ears deceive me or am I hearing that some Republicans are actually standing with the USA and the rest of the free world against the brutal fascist dictatorship of Russia under Putin?

Are these few really showing a twinge of courage, daring to contradict their leader Trump who continues to praise and idolize this evil tyrant and push for the establishment of his type of government here?

If so, they probably won't last long in their party: the party that has long shown its contempt for democracy, freedom and honesty. Or could they represent a crack in that icy wall? Wouldn't that be something! If Putin's bloody war against innocents has a redeeming factor this could be it.

Terry Painter, Rapid City

We need character

At the risk of sounding like a war monger, if we had an administration with principles as well as firmness of character with control of its faculties, there are actions that should already have happened in to face down Putin’s nuclear sabre rattling.

1. Stand-up NATO nuclear forces and put a portion of them on five-minute/cockpit alert. (They are not now standing nuclear alert.)

2. Move NATO ground and air forces forward into Poland, Slovakia, Rumania, and the Baltic States. (NATO forces far outnumber Russia’s.)

3. Share real-time targeting of Russian forces with Ukraine.

4. Commence drone/air strikes upon all Russian forces within Ukraine followed by a demand for all Russian forces to return to Russian territory outside of Ukraine.

Russia has exposed its military as a brutish, unprofessional hoard which does not attempt to abide by the laws of armed conflict to which it has agreed. It does not deserve any benefit of doubt as to its further intentions and appeasement doesn’t work. By threatening NATO with nuclear blackmail (as it already has), Russia has exposed its real intent and that is simply to subjugate or neuter the entire continent, ridding it of US influence while eliminating NATO.

Marshall Miller, Piedmont

CAMPAIGN LETTERS POLICY

Your opinion is welcome. Letters to the editor should be 200 words or less and include the author’s name and address, along with a phone number for confirmation purposes.

The phone number will not be published. Letters to the editor are limited to two per month, per person.

Letters mentioning topics connected to an upcoming election must be received at least three weeks before the date of the election.

Letters about a campaign, candidate or issue may be run as a paid advertisement within the final three weeks of an election.

-Journal Editorial Board

