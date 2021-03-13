Letters to the editor, March 13, 2021

The benefits of a two party system far outweigh the negative aspects of the "partisan politics" that arise at the change of Presidential administrations. Of course, the two parties rarely can openly agree on what needs to be done and all Presidents make campaign promises to the voting public while they expose the shortcomings of their predecessor. At least some of these promises have to be kept. Without this change happening every four to eight years, there would be far fewer promises to keep as well as less accountability for mistakes made. Without this periodical switch, a permanent stalemate of scapegoatism would remain in place as one side calls all the shots and with no viable opposition, an actual corruption of Democracy is carried out. Unfortunately, this happens far too frequently at many State Levels. Case in point; S.D. So thank God that a Federal Government of the people, by the people and for the people is back in charge again instead of a; for business, by business and "to give us the business" administration like we had for the last four years.