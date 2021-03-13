Letters to the editor, March 13, 2021
We should be thankful?
Governor Kristi Noem has said the sparsity of our population offers a natural protection from COVID that obviates stringent measures. Reality suggests otherwise. South Dakota’s COVID death rate of 0.21% compares with the 0.22% death rate of LA County, an area with population density over 200 times ours. Laxity can kill as efficiently as density.
Had Governor Noem been less passive and used sparsity to our advantage, we might expect a death rate closer to the national average of 0.16%. Assuming that rate, we would have lost 470 fewer South Dakotans. If those lives are not too dear a price for playing Kristi Noem’s way, what is the break-even point?
In a recent (March 6th) letter, a doctor suggested that gaining herd immunity offsets the grim results of Noem’s approach. Sir, if the data show that the state has reached herd immunity to SARS-CoV-2 and the deadlier variants natural infection has spawned along the way, write a peer-reviewed paper. I did not sign a consent to participate in Governor Noem’s viral mutation experiment.
For this, the doctor says, we owe Kristi Noem a vote of thanks. My next vote will indeed reflect my gratitude.
Seth Thomas, Rapid City
Benefits outweigh problems
The benefits of a two party system far outweigh the negative aspects of the "partisan politics" that arise at the change of Presidential administrations. Of course, the two parties rarely can openly agree on what needs to be done and all Presidents make campaign promises to the voting public while they expose the shortcomings of their predecessor. At least some of these promises have to be kept. Without this change happening every four to eight years, there would be far fewer promises to keep as well as less accountability for mistakes made. Without this periodical switch, a permanent stalemate of scapegoatism would remain in place as one side calls all the shots and with no viable opposition, an actual corruption of Democracy is carried out. Unfortunately, this happens far too frequently at many State Levels. Case in point; S.D. So thank God that a Federal Government of the people, by the people and for the people is back in charge again instead of a; for business, by business and "to give us the business" administration like we had for the last four years.
Thing to remember: Gov. Noem barely squeaked past Sutton and she's gotten less popular since.
Dave Freytag, Rapid City