Letters to the editor, March 16, 2022

Standard time vs. Daylight Savings time

We have just passed that time of year when people complain about changing their clocks. Congressman Dusty Johnson has put out a recent survey about it and is sponsoring a bill for one time system year-round. Here’s what you get if you opt for the “one-party system.”

If we go to year-round Standard time, as it is now in the winter, we’ll have earlier sunsets. For the Black Hills region, most summer sunsets will be at 7:30, instead of 8:30. Want less summer daylight for after-dinner family time? Adult softball leagues? Little League games? Also, summer sunrise will be at 4:15 am for the long days of summer.

For year-round Daylight Savings time, we’ll have later sunsets both summer and winter, but in the winter, from about Thanksgiving time to early February, sunrise will be at 8:00 am or later. Want your kids going to school in the dark? Morning commuters will be driving in the dark, one hand on their coffee, one hand on their cellphone, and their third hand on the steering wheel.

Be careful what you wish for.

Don Frankfort, Hot Springs

We need an investigation

As a proud American and South Dakotan, I would like to know why Governor Kristi Noem has secretly encouraged Russian oligarchs to hide their ill-gotten gains in our state. In my opinion Ms. Noem and the others responsible should be investigated and charged with criminal fraud if justified.

John F. Olmstead, De Smet

We need to help Ukrainian refugees

I have been watching the news reports for refugees in Ukraine. It is heartbreaking to hear their stories. What an amazing job the Polish are doing in aide with help from the entire world. What I am concerned about is those who have ties to the United States and what they go through to obtain Visas and green cards. Why can’t these individuals be flown to the United States as the Afghanistans were and be reunited with family members. They could then go through the process of getting legal status.

After all, our southern borders are open to anyone who comes through. Even the Ukrainians are being stopped at the southern border and not allowed to come into our country. We must do everything we can to help the Ukrainians.

Jerri Holloway, Rapid City

Update energy infrastructure

Today Ukrainian families are under attack by Russia but who is next?

Dependency on Russian fossil fuels hampers our ability to negotiate a peaceful withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukraine. It strengthens Russia’s power and ability to abuse international norms.

Do we really care more about what we pay at the gas pump than our liberty and democracy? Renewable energy is the way forward from this Catch-22. Imagine if we drove EVs (electric vehicles) rather than cars with combustion engines. The price of gas would be no news at all.

Our homes and businesses can be free from dependency on natural gas and coal. The power of sunshine and wind can help keep us warm, light our way, and reduce the occurrence of respiratory diseases such as asthma.

Updating our energy infrastructure is a patriotic act. Let’s get started!

Mark Winegar, Vermillion

CAMPAIGN LETTERS POLICY

Your opinion is welcome. Letters to the editor should be 200 words or less and include the author’s name and address, along with a phone number for confirmation purposes.

The phone number will not be published. Letters to the editor are limited to two per month, per person.

Letters mentioning topics connected to an upcoming election must be received at least three weeks before the date of the election.

Letters about a campaign, candidate or issue may be run as a paid advertisement within the final three weeks of an election.

-Journal Editorial Board

