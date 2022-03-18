Letters to the editor, March 18, 2022

Give it to the housing experts

With the passing of House Bill 1033 the $200 million allocated towards affordable housing has found a home with South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA). Yet, without a signature, the fate of affordable housing remains uncertain. For those still fighting for control of the $200 million through the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, “it’s just really strange we are in this situation with disagreement.”

The situation is strange. For those of us versed in affordable housing, placing funds allocated for affordable housing in the hands of SDHDA seems like a no-brainer. Serving families between 30% -70% area median income, SDHDA ensures homeownership and rental opportunities are available to families truly in need of affordable homes. Backed and utilized by reputable housing non-profits, and appointed by the Governor’s office, they are the authority on housing. If our experts can’t be trusted to oversee these funds, who can be?

As it stands, BH 1033 guarantees funding will go to those who need it most. For those who “don’t have anywhere to go,” and will “sit here until we do it right,” I urge you to recognize the right decision was made. Sign the bill.

Kimberly Wallace, Rapid City

Over 1 million pounds donated

The South Dakota Sportsmen Against Hunger program hit a big milestone in 2021….one million pounds of wild game donated to those in need in South Dakota since the start of the program in 1993. This correlates into lots of meals. One pound of burger can feed a family of four. The source of this healthy meat comes from many avenues and a lot of agencies have been involved over the years. Overabundance of deer within city limits has become a big source of deer burger for our program.

A big thanks to the Rapid City Parks staff , SD Game Fish and Parks, Spildes Meat processing and Feeding South Dakota helping so many families in need.

Jeff Olson

Pres South Dakota Sportsmen Against Hunger

Rapid City

