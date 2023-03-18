Letters to the editor, March 18, 2023

A tremendous feat

7088 pounds of venison burger goes to needy families in the Rapid City area. That is a tremendous feat that took a village to accomplish. Thanks to the city employees, Game Fish and Parks, Cutting Edge Meats, Feeding South Dakota and the Black Hills Sportsmen Club and the SD Sportsmen Against Hunger program that contributed $7960 toward the processing fees. The hunters in SD are big supporters of helping those in need through this program and others.

Jeff Olson, Chair SD Sportsmen Against Hunger

They weren't kidding

Well, they weren't kidding when they issued a warning that the property taxes would increase substantially...again. If you are retirement age, this is not sustainable, and maybe that's the intent? I don't know, I can't get inside of their heads, but it must be really noisy and dusty in there. After all, they say every time, that they are "comfortable with my assessment". It's wasted time to appeal. The board sits on their hands, and my representative doesn't represent me. So, we're shopping for a state without this tax swindle.

Jeff A. Clark, Rapid City

Family farms needed for food and national security

As South Dakota legislates foreign ownership of land within South Dakota the real and immediate concern is being overlooked. The advocacy group, the National Family Farm Coalition, identifies the larger threat to national security as aggressive corporate capture of U.S. land resources, whether those corporations are U.S. – or foreign-owned. Small-scale family farms are the backbone of rural South Dakota and despite their importance many family farmers are struggling. Food is how we thrive. Now is the time to implement policies that support long-term food security, good food for everyone, thriving rural communities and local economies, and resilience against environmental challenges. Community-based, farmer-led agricultural systems based on food sovereignty are the best path forward to a resilient food system supporting everybody’s needs. Legislative policies must prioritize what family farmers need to keep them on their land, creating access for future generations, and feeding their communities. A most important point, water is life – mni wiconi – updating to modern irrigation methods, planting more trees, water conservation legislation, and water redistribution are essential to our future well being.

Annie Bachand, Rapid City

Crime prevention needed

"Crime Prevention" Is Law Enforcement. Not spending $400 million dollars on a men's and women's prison. The police force has the job to arrest criminals. The judicial system is responsible to sentence criminals to the degree that stops repeat offenses. Most penalties for crimes now are like a slap on the wrist. DUI drivers have caused deaths. Not until a driver has been convicted of a 5th DUI is the driver even sentenced up to 10 years in prison. Petty theft 30 days in jail and $500 fine. Theft of property $401 to $1000 up to one years in jail and $2000 fine. The crimes keep escalating because the judicial system fails. If it takes a law enforcement officer on every corner of the city, then that should be done. The criminals seem to be in charge. I have presented a Solution. I am sure there are officers who would like to clean up this city. So, why not let them do it. It is called crime. It is time not to be nice. It is time to stop crime. Citizens are paying for it.

Allen McPherson, Rapid City

Elect a public servant mayor

Let’s elect a public servant for mayor, not a politician.

Laura Armstrong is a public servant. Her six years of service on the City Council has shown that she has continually kept her attention on real topics affecting Rapid City.

Drawing on extensive administrative talents, Laura dedicated countless hours constructing two of the most thorough, comprehensive, and precise water resolutions to protect our critical infrastructure and quality of life. Her tact, coordination, and ability to get to the heart of any problem has increased the operational and administrative efficiency and effectiveness of the City Council.

Laura possesses the human qualities of leadership and expertise of a top-notch public servant. She has a unique ability to assimilate a myriad of diverse inputs and produce timely, accurate, and detailed results. Perhaps even more important than Laura's outstanding professional performance is her thoughtfulness and compassion for the people of Rapid City. She has an uncommon perceptiveness to the morale and needs of others.

Laura has heart and truly cares for our community. The courage of conviction and strong moral character Laura exhibits is that of a servant leader. If we elect Laura for Mayor, we will elect a public servant, not a politician.

Matthew Hanley, Rapid City

Reinstate the mayor runoff election

Former Ward 5 alderman Ron Sasso pointed out at the last City Council meeting that the next Rapid City mayor could be elected by only 20% of the voters with the current field of five declared candidates (so far). That possibility exists because runoff elections in all city races were eliminated by the Rapid City Council in 2019. Declaring that runoff elections cost money (about $25,000) and usually don’t change the results, the council made that arbitrary decision with little public input. Perhaps Council members didn’t foresee a situation where a mayoral candidate who does not have the support of a majority – or even a large plurality of voters could be elected to office.

Achieving top dog status in a crowded field might make it easier for well-funded or well-known candidates to win the seat, but governing afterward will be more difficult, since the vast majority of people who voted in the election obviously chose someone else, not exactly a mandate. It’s not fair to the electorate or to the victor to take office with such shallow support.

The Council has time to amend the ordinance before the coming mayoral race. Mayors should be elected by a majority of voters.

Tonchi Weaver, Rapid City