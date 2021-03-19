Letters to the editor, March 19, 2021

Healthy democracy includes leaders we can both respect and laugh about. Seeing the humor in personalities is one antidote to personality cults. Most of us see in Biden a president worthy of respect, with mainstream values, who takes a deserved ribbing in stride. Most of us remain amazed how many voters love a melodramatic bad guy, who after tanking the family business turned to self-promotion first as TV character, then a humorless, grievance-stoking politician. Most of us are not so desensitized to Trump’s awfulness that we accept him launching his armed mob to attack Congress to stop it confirming his thoroughly certified electoral defeat. Refusal of election results is no joke. Biden’s victory confirms Democrats still have a functioning party, widely diverse viewpoints producing working leadership. Can the GOP do the same, or will its remaining leadership grounded in knowledge and mainstream values continue to be sidelined by personality cults, whether of the old gold-plated Trump idol, or a newer one, maybe a rodeo queen, ignoring her unspectacular Congressional career, her support for the gold-plated idol, and her willful, lethal squandering of South Dakota’s advantages in the covid fight, all attention to parading the flag and owning the libs?