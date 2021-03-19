Letters to the editor, March 19, 2021
Unplanned Benefit of a COVID-19 Vaccine
A reader objected to my reference to population (herd) immunity as an advantage.
The principle point of my musings has been that I don’t know that our country, especially future generations, can afford the costs, both economic ($10T) and social, that we have imposed on ourselves for what I characterize as marginal reductions in COVID-19 mortality.
I challenge the reader to define “acceptable” mortality and public health costs that have occurred as a consequence of social contact policies, including:
• Delayed diagnosis of cancer and cardiovascular disease and resulting increased morbidity and mortality;
• Increased levels of mental illness, domestic turmoil, and suicide that have occurred and will have “hang-over” effects for some indefinite period to come; and
• Interruptions in childhood immunization programs that have had such beneficial impact on childhood diseases in the past 60 or 70 years.
I believe that achieving a high level of population immunity sooner than later has more benefit than harm. After all, no one (except perhaps one person) expected a COVID-19 vaccine by December 2020. I certainly did not, and I have played key roles in development and testing of multiple vaccines and biologics, licensed and unlicensed.
If we had had to wait until Fall or Winter of 2021 for an effective COVID-19 vaccine, the national average mortality would have been closer to what we see in South Dakota. The marginal benefit of locking down would have been even less, the economic and social costs greater.
Fortunately, we haven’t had to wait as long as I had anticipated.
Rodney Michael, MD, Rapid City, SD
Disenfranchisement
Once again exhibiting their total contempt for our democracy and their blatant racism, Republicans all over the USA continue to enact laws preventing blacks and hispanics from voting. This simply adds to the long list of reasons why we will never have justice in this country until the Republican Party is nothing but a disgusting memory.
Terry Painter, Rapid City
State Budget
South Dakota will spend 5.1 Billion Dollars next fiscal year. How much money in my world is that? If I got a really good job and was paid One Thousand Dollars an Hour. (we all kinda understand the feel of $1,000) That adds up very quickly! In a month it's $160,000.00! After one year my take (less taxes & SS) would be $1,920,000.00! That is a lot of money! But I would have to keep working at that rate for about 240 years to bring in 5.1 billion!
And then take a look at the coronavirus relief deal: (my math is getting a little shaky here) I think about 4 thousand years at $1,000 per working hour!
All used up in ONE year! Where does all that money come from? Out of your pocket my friend! Keep in mind that all taxes, however labeled, are paid by the final user, The poor guy that eats the beans, burns the gas, pays the rent, etc. Any tax that is paid by a business (large or small) is added to the cost of production and is paid by: yes my friend, you and me!
Lowell Holmgren, Rapid City
Greedy Old Party
Plastic potatoes, children’s books, and wealth concentration—a summary of the concerns of the Greedy Old Party. Thune is reintroducing legislation to permanently repeal the federal estate tax. He sells it as a way to preserve family run farms to his constituents, but it really is a way for millionaires to AGAIN avoid paying their fair share of taxes. GOP representatives complain about the deficit, yet cut taxes for the wealthiest. Every single one of them voted against giving Covid relief to all Americans, including their own suffering Republican constituents. Every single one of them is opposed to a living wage. The GOP is using their voters’ religious beliefs, desire to own guns, and stoke fear with falsehoods to fleece their own voters—voters who will end up with a disproportionate tax burden that they can ill afford. It’s time for the average Republican to open their eyes to how they are being manipulated. It’s time for Americans to insist on a wage they can live on. It’s time for the wealthy to pay their fair share.
Lori Borella M.D., Rapid City
Wind energy takes off in SD
As South Dakota’s senators continue to work for us in Washington, we should encourage them to highlight what’s working in rural parts of the country, listen to people from our states about their concerns and find commonsense solutions to the unique challenges facing rural areas. While Senator Thune and Rounds have only been in the new Congress for a handful of months, it’s certain that South Dakota’s growing clean energy workforce and the local economic impact will be a part of the conversation in the near future.
South Dakota grew its wind energy capacity at a rate more than twice as high as any other state in 2019 and could double that capacity in the next few years, according to a recently released report.
The state had 50% more wind energy resources in 2019 than in 2018, as the American Wind Energy Association’s Wind Powers America 2019 annual report indicated, and South Dakota now generates 23.9 percent of its electricity from wind, making it one of six states in which that number exceeded 20 percent.
We are blessed to have re-elected Senator Thune, who has long been a champion for South Dakota’s clean energy.
Tara Blakeman, Spearfish
Keep a sense of humor
Healthy democracy includes leaders we can both respect and laugh about. Seeing the humor in personalities is one antidote to personality cults. Most of us see in Biden a president worthy of respect, with mainstream values, who takes a deserved ribbing in stride. Most of us remain amazed how many voters love a melodramatic bad guy, who after tanking the family business turned to self-promotion first as TV character, then a humorless, grievance-stoking politician. Most of us are not so desensitized to Trump’s awfulness that we accept him launching his armed mob to attack Congress to stop it confirming his thoroughly certified electoral defeat. Refusal of election results is no joke. Biden’s victory confirms Democrats still have a functioning party, widely diverse viewpoints producing working leadership. Can the GOP do the same, or will its remaining leadership grounded in knowledge and mainstream values continue to be sidelined by personality cults, whether of the old gold-plated Trump idol, or a newer one, maybe a rodeo queen, ignoring her unspectacular Congressional career, her support for the gold-plated idol, and her willful, lethal squandering of South Dakota’s advantages in the covid fight, all attention to parading the flag and owning the libs?
Peter Hasby, Rapid City