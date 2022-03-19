Letters to the editor, March 19, 2022

There is a difference

Kristi Noem thinks President Biden is a hypocrite because he hosted a fireworks display in Washington, D.C. while his National Park Service will not allow fireworks at Mount Rushmore.

There is a difference she does not grasp. Washington, D.C. is not a national park, and it is not surrounded by forest or vulnerable to wildfires.

Just one year ago, Mount Rushmore was closed for three days due to a wildfire. Moreover, fireworks will contaminate nearby streams with toxic chemicals. The fireworks display in 2020 was actually a Trump campaign rally. It antagonized our nine Native American tribes and posed a threat to the environment.

Actually, Noem does not respect our state parks either. This year, she pushed legislation to destroy the Custer State Park wildlife loop by building a huge RV campground which would have disrupted migration patterns for elk, bison, antelope and bighorn sheep. If there's a demand for more campsites, surely private companies can build campgrounds outside the park. Thankfully, our legislators killed Noem's destructive proposal.

Jay Davis, Rapid City

Other things our legislature should consider

With the current state legislative session coming to a close we're seeing a number of our elected officials patting themselves on the back over all the great things they've accomplished. But here are some other items they seem to have overlooked: among the 50 states, South Dakota ranks 35th in average hourly salary (according to ZipRecruiter.com), 35th in average annual real estate taxes paid (WalletHub.com and Rocket Mortgage), 34th in health care access (USNews.com), 34th in COVID vaccination rate (NYTimes.com), and 47th in average teacher salary (worldpopulationreview.com).

In the endless talk in our legislature over campgrounds, gun ranges, transgender sports, marijuana, critical race theory, impeachment, etc., did you hear a single legislator utter a single word about these or similar economic and health issues? Next time consider voting for candidates who will address the real concerns of South Dakota citizens.

Eric Smith, Rapid City

We have to be prepared

For those raised during WW II, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia is highly reminiscent of 1939-1941. During that period we listened to false promises of Hitler and Mussolini, watched while they gobbled up Europe, and remained neutral. We entered the war only after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor December 7, 1941. History may be repeating right now.

The current conflict was started because the new administration is viewed as weak. The withdrawal from Afghanistan was poorly executed and displayed weakness. The economic sanctions by President Biden have been very good, but will not stop a madman who will destroy Ukraine if needed. The actions of the United States are being watched closely by China who could try the same tactics to retake Taiwan. North Korea is also watching and Iran is moving toward building an atomic bomb with the goal of destroying Israel.

We cannot be unprepared for the possibility of WW III. America must be independent on energy, raw materials, and other critical supplies. Public sacrifice will be required, frivolous spending by politicians stopped, and a long range plan for balancing the budget developed.

Both political parties must begin voting for the public and not the party.

Victor Fondy, Whitewood

Interesting stuff

More and more folks either are or are becoming very concerned about what appears to be President Biden and his administrations' determination to destroy the United States of America. If one looks at their actions and in some cases inactions since January 20, 2021, it is easy to understand folks' concerns.

His powder puff treatment of China and his termination of the investigation into China's theft of our intellectual property is of concern and leads some folks to believe the Biden family is still on China's payroll. It has been documented that the Biden family received tens of millions of dollars in the past from China folks with ties to the CCP.

His declaration of war against our own fossil fuel industry and his current attempts to purchase oil from Iran and Venezuela should be of concern since one is the biggest sponsor of terrorism on planet Earth and the other is a pure dictator.

Transparency Interntional just released its latest Corruption Perceptions Index which gauges public sector (government) corruption in 180 countries around the world. We came in 25th, which was our worst showing since 2012 when Biden was our Vice President. Interesting stuff.

David Hall, Box Elder

Over 1 million pounds donated

The South Dakota Sportsmen Against Hunger program hit a big milestone in 2021….one million pounds of wild game donated to those in need in South Dakota since the start of the program in 1993. This correlates into lots of meals. One pound of burger can feed a family of four. The source of this healthy meat comes from many avenues and a lot of agencies have been involved over the years. Overabundance of deer within city limits has become a big source of deer burger for our program.

A big thanks to the Rapid City Parks staff , SD Game Fish and Parks, Spildes Meat processing and Feeding South Dakota helping so many families in need.

Jeff Olson

Pres South Dakota Sportsmen Against Hunger

Rapid City

