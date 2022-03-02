Letters to the editor, March 2, 2022

Since a reader asked (letters, 2/26):

I find it depressing that troops in Operation Lone Star are committing suicide at a rate several times the national rate. Before fantasizing about easy military solutions to a long-term problem at the southern border, consider that the governor of Texas has already been making a demoralizing bungle of it for a year.

I find it ironic that in this country, the strongest vocal support for a predatory Russian dictator comes from some presumed inheritors of the party of Reagan. The most prominent example of this irony is the former American president, his subsequent weaseling notwithstanding.

I find it amusing that someone adds his degree after his name when writing on subjects that have nothing to do with his field, as if expecting readers to assume the credential in itself confers universal authority. They don't and it doesn't.

Seth Thomas, Rapid City

