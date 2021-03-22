Letters to the editor, March 20, 2021

According to NOAA, natural disasters in the United States caused about $127 billion per year in damages in the 1980s and this increased to $802 billion per year in the 2010s (amounts adjusted for inflation). Articles in Scientific American magazine indicate that at least one-third of these costs may be contributed to anthropomorphic climate change. Greenhouse gas emission are costly in so many ways. Even the American Petroleum Institute recognizes the impact of greenhouse gas emissions and is considering endorsing legislative action that places a price on carbon emissions. Currently, The American Opportunity Carbon Fee Act, The Climate Action Rebate Act, The American Clean Future Act, and The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act have all been introduced to Congress for consideration. Climate change mitigation actions will occur in the near future, and Congressional decisions will impact you and your family. At the heart of all of the proposed legislation is the desire to protect our children and future generations, a goal that we can all agree upon. So, as we face this extremely important and trying challenge, it is prudent to familiarize yourself with the proposals and voice your support for the actions you believe will be effective.