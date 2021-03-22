Letters to the editor, March 20, 2021
Join the fight
In this age of full-scale socialist assault on our freedom and liberty we see how truly impotent and ineffective South Dakota’s three elected US legislators really are.
Thune, Rounds and Johnson were not elected by “We the People’ to be overpaid spectators.
Join the fight to save our democracy or resign!
George Kruse, Rapid City
The process is broken
Obviously, our "process" is broken, whereby a few stuffed-shirt legislators and an autocrat governor can derail, at will, the duly certified votes of our people whenever it rubs them the wrong way.
Whether it's IM22, a measure to rein in corrupt state government, medical marijuana , or recreational marijuana acceptance, they hate that we override their power trips when they act stupidly.
To resolve the problem, once and for all, I propose that the South Dakota constitution be amended as follows:
"Be it Enacted, that any employee or elected official of the State of South Dakota who fails to implement any proposed amendment to the South Dakota constitution, any initiated measure, or any referendum within the first legislative session immediately following any election in which a certified simple majority vote of the people of South Dakota has affirmed passage of such amendment, measure, or referendum, shall resign or be removed by the end of that session. The remaining members of the legislature shall then set a special election to be held in the immediately following month of June for the purpose of replacing those members or employees having resigned or been removed under the precepts of this amendment."
Jerry Munson, Rapid City
History of slavery
The practice of enslaving our fellow man is as old as the existence of man. It has been part of the culture of every race. There was no moral law through out history to challenge the practice of slavery until Jesus Christ commanded us to “love one another”. Inspired by His teaching, Christians in Europe and North America passed laws banning slavery in the 19th century. They led the cause for freedom.
The Trans-Atlantic Data Base estimates that 388,000 African slaves came to North America. Robert C. Davis, in his book “Christian slaves-Muslim masters”. states that African Muslim pirates captured and enslaved 1.250.000 Europeans during the same time period as the African slave trade in the west.
There is talk today in the halls of congress of reparations being paid to the families of African slaves. If reparations were the answer to the injustice of slavery, then they were paid with the lives of 600,000 soldiers who fought to free slaves during our civil war. It is evident to all that racial harmony does not exist in our country today. Forgiveness is the path to healing. Jesus Christ is the gold standard of forgiveness. “ Father forgive them for they do not know what they do”.
Thomas Udager, Rapid City
Costly in many ways
According to NOAA, natural disasters in the United States caused about $127 billion per year in damages in the 1980s and this increased to $802 billion per year in the 2010s (amounts adjusted for inflation). Articles in Scientific American magazine indicate that at least one-third of these costs may be contributed to anthropomorphic climate change. Greenhouse gas emission are costly in so many ways. Even the American Petroleum Institute recognizes the impact of greenhouse gas emissions and is considering endorsing legislative action that places a price on carbon emissions. Currently, The American Opportunity Carbon Fee Act, The Climate Action Rebate Act, The American Clean Future Act, and The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act have all been introduced to Congress for consideration. Climate change mitigation actions will occur in the near future, and Congressional decisions will impact you and your family. At the heart of all of the proposed legislation is the desire to protect our children and future generations, a goal that we can all agree upon. So, as we face this extremely important and trying challenge, it is prudent to familiarize yourself with the proposals and voice your support for the actions you believe will be effective.
Harold Arns, Box Elder